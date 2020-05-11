Repair mental health network
The doctor who provided a psychiatric evaluation of the man who murdered a railway police officer has been the target of attacks online. As someone who has been working with community-level psychiatric care for many years, I find this very upsetting.
Data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare show that although community follow-up of mental patients is coordinated among mental care personnel, community care workers and public health nurses, there are 140,000 such patients in Taiwan.
However, there is a shortage of community care workers — there are only 99 — but they are responsible for 40,000 patients, which is more than 400 per worker.
There is a reporting system for people who seem mentally unstable, but the system is flawed.
One main reason is that unstable people do not regularly return to hospitals for treatment.
Although the National Health Insurance Administration offers home care and forced community treatment, compensation is low, the work is time-consuming and personnel costs are high, which means that hospitals have few incentives to treat such people.
As a result, few doctors are willing to become involved. This has created a revolving door of mentally ill people going into and out of hospitals.
People at risk of hurting themselves or others can be forcefully hospitalized, but because this involves medical evaluations and is controversial from a human rights perspective, the doctors making such decisions are under a lot of pressure.
Even if family members are aware of a person’s instability and call the police, police cannot force someone into a hospital.
In other words, although there are systems in place to provide care at home or in community-level treatment, they cannot be implemented.
The community medical treatment network is broken, and that is why cases like the recent murder can occur.
This difficult situation should be addressed through policy measures.
If Ministry of Health and Welfare officials really want to help people with mental illnesses, they should work to obtain a larger budget for mental health care, to improve the current staff situation and raise the quality of available care.
Lin Ching-en
New Taipei City
