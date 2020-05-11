EDITORIAL: Tear down the barriers to aid

The Executive Yuan on Monday last week announced that the government is offering a one-time grant of NT$10,000 to people not covered by social insurance programs and in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the application process is complicated, with many restrictions, leaving applicants mystified, and long lines were seen on Tuesday and Wednesday outside local district and township offices.

Amid chaotic scenes unfolding across Taiwan and rising public anger, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Thursday apologized for the poor planning in rolling out the program and his failure to clarify its details.

The grants were originally designed to help people who lost their jobs or face difficulties making ends meet due to the pandemic. That so many people lined up to apply showed how many lives have been affected.

As many people in February lined up for hours outside pharmacies just to buy a few masks, it was easy to imagine that people would be even more likely to do the same for cash handouts.

The problem is that it is not easy for people to prove that they are qualified for the program. First, they need to show that they are not enrolled in labor insurance, farmers’ insurance or any other social insurance program. Second, they are required to bring work-related documents and show their bank passbooks to prove that they are really in a difficult situation.

Moreover, applicants must understand the calculation standard for the “minimum living cost” in their city or county, because the grants are only available to people whose household income is less than double the average minimum living cost where they reside.

It was because of complicated rules like these and inconvenient procedures that a well-intended program ended up being criticized from all sides.

Although Su apologized and said that the government would immediately simplify application procedures, allowing local district and township offices to accept applications even with incomplete documentation, the point is that even if the Ministry of Health and Welfare followed up in verifying the applications, it would still create much more work for districts and townships, as well as the ministry, than a similar program implemented by the Council of Agriculture.

The council decided to wire the money directly into the bank accounts of local fishermen and farmers in need, sparing them the hassle of paperwork and potential delays that often occur due to verification procedures.

This one-time grant, NT$10,000, is less than similar relief packages in many other nations, and the number of people planning to apply for it is likely to increase, due to the persistent effects of the pandemic. Prior to Su’s apology, the government’s many requirements for applicants to prove they are in dire straits did not show enough sympathy for them. Even though Su said that the central government would now carry out checks to relieve local offices of any responsibility in granting the money, the key is how to distribute it to those who need it in a more efficient and less time-consuming way.

The government has gained wide praise for its efforts to fight COVID-19, but reckless moves such as poor bailout planning or ineffective implementation would nullify those efforts in the end.