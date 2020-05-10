While the world may never know whether the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus originated from deliberate or accidental activities in a Chinese biological laboratory, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship is callously exploiting the “China Virus” as a weapon to extend its military control from the First Island Chain to the Second Island Chain. As most of the world reeled from the toll in lives and the economic dislocations from lockdowns, the CCP has exploited these distractions by increasing its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activities in the First Island Chain, which extends from Japan through the Ryukyus, Taiwan and the Philippines, and in
After accusing Taiwan of launching “personal attacks” and a “racist campaign” against him at a news conference on April 8, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus quickly stirred up another controversy over whether the WHO had ignored Taiwan’s warning at the end of last year about possible human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus. That dispute extended the battle of words between Tedros and Taiwan, with unexpected results. It turned into a “battle of unequals” initiated by Tedros, but his display lacked meticulous tactical thinking and effective strategic adjustments. Taiwan used this to its advantage by highlighting the effects of its epidemic prevention
EDITORIAL CARTOON
US President Donald Trump on April 15 announced the suspension of US funding of the WHO. Almost as soon as the words had left his mouth, Beijing announced that it would donate US$20 million to assist epidemic prevention efforts. Over the 2018-2019 funding cycle, the US donated US$893 million to the organization — and it regularly contributes US$400 million to US$500 million annually — whereas China donated US$86 million over the same period. The discrepancy is enormous. Given this, why is the WHO widely believed to have been unduly influenced by Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic? The answer lies in the