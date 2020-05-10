The Liberty Times Editorial: The ‘orphan of Asia’ takes its place

Netherlands Trade and Investment Office Representative Guy Wittich on April 27 announced that his office had been renamed the Netherlands Office Taipei. Speaking on the occasion, Wittich said that removing “trade and investment” from the name creates more possibilities.

On April 9, after 600,000 masks arrived at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, senior Dutch government officials and members of parliament expressed their gratitude to Taiwan for its donation to the Netherlands’ frontline medical staff, saying that they are looking forward to further cooperation between the nations in disease prevention, medical research and relevant industries.

This is not the only instance where Taiwan has helped itself by helping others.

Taiwan, a public health orphan long excluded from the international community, stands firm against the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has even become a shining model of disease prevention.

While Taiwan has experienced a re-emergence of civic awareness, the international community has also become aware of Taiwan’s role as part of the global village.

By contrast, China and its lackeys continue to treat Taiwan as a thorn in their side, showing a complete disregard for the nation’s warning — the world’s earliest — to the WHO of the possible human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

This time, the international community stood up for Taiwan and spoke up for righteousness and justice even before Taiwan itself rightfully protested against its isolation.

Although ancient Chinese philosopher Mencius (孟子) once said: “One who acts on the proper course will have many to provide assistance,” it is unprecedented for Taiwan to receive so much support.

The ultimate purpose of “the China team’s” all-out effort to block Taiwan is not merely to isolate the nation on public health issues. Rather, they are taking strict precautions to prevent the WHO from becoming the loophole that would loosen the international seclusion of Taiwan.

China will never allow Taiwan to make even the slightest progress, as it fears a subsequent domino effect.

If the geopolitical changes in the past few years, in addition to the current successful disease prevention efforts, allow Taiwan to break the obstacles to join the WHO, it is possible that it would be able to ride that wave to other international organizations.

That would be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) worst nightmare.

This is why “the China team” would be more than happy to see Taiwan misuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This is a reminder to Taiwan and its supporters that it must correctly identify which issues to prioritize and plan prudently before taking action, to accelerate the disintegration of the wall that has separated Taiwan from the world.

Taiwan has not reported a local COVID-19 infection in 28 days, providing ample evidence of its progress.

Amid the continuous clamor of politicians and the media, the nation must calm down and map out plans against post-pandemic challenges.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration must use this success as an opportunity to consolidate a “Taiwan consensus” that would build solid public support for the nation’s stable, long-term advance. Taiwanese are together on a shared mission of disease prevention, which is stronger than any political slogan or ideology.

Tsai, who is tackling the “Chinese specter” to protect the life and well-being of Taiwanese, is receiving widespread support reaching beyond traditional party lines.

This shows that prioritizing the core value of safeguarding the nation for a shared future, and avoiding internal friction from conflict over political symbols, are precisely what Taiwanese long for.

Today, Taiwan independently defends against the pandemic and curbs its spread by adopting a professional, open and transparent approach, and does not resort to political manipulation.

This must have surprised the international community and made it realize that Taiwan can benefit the world.

The international community would also find that the real troublemaker is China’s one-party authoritarian regime, under which the suspicious novel coronavirus broke out and which concealed the pandemic, which has harmed nations worldwide.

As countries are busying themselves with disease prevention and collaborating on vaccine research, Beijing is flexing its muscles with large-scale military exercises that heighten tensions in the region.

Exerting control over the WHO, Beijing adopts a “grand external propaganda strategy” to defend itself by going on the attack, and does not think twice about sacrificing global public health safety for Xi’s efforts to maintain political stability. The continued isolation of Taiwan is tantamount to helping China harm the world.

However, in light of current developments, Xi’s greatest concern might be that the world is no longer playing along with Beijing’s “one China” principle, as countries are tearing down the political walls that have isolated Taiwan and allowing its “Taiwan can help” campaign to benefit more nations.

While Taiwan has garnered international support in its campaign to participate in the WHO and its events in the past few years, the campaign has this year intensified with more concrete support and actions worldwide.

Taiwan’s global isolation on public health issues has also further exposed how other international organizations have lost out by excluding Taiwan.

Of course, the world must stop allowing authoritarian China to set the rules for international affairs, such as the maintenance of regional peace and collective safety.

Looking back at the road toward becoming a normalized nation, Taiwan in the past often called for the space to exercise its universal rights, and this appeal is undeniably essential to convey Taiwanese identity.

The pandemic seems to have shed light on another possible path for Taiwan, which is to win its own battles toward admission into the international community.

Taiwan lost out by being rejected by international organizations, but the world’s loss is even greater as it has been politically kidnapped by China’s authoritarian regime.

Taiwan’s long-standing contribution to the world is widely recognized, but the support it has given individual countries has not contributed to the shaping of a favorable political macroclimate.

Now the “Taiwan can help” global public health campaign has touched a nerve in the global community.

The COVID-19 disaster is changing the world, and the global segregation of Taiwan is melting away as it has reached a new milestone.

Taiwan should make an all-out effort to normalize its international participation to become a normalized state, giving particular attention to restructuring industry and the economy in response to the post-pandemic global supply chain.

During its isolation, Taiwan has created an economic, democratic and public health miracle, becoming the 22nd-largest economy in the world, a model of democracy for the Indo-Pacific region and a paragon of disease prevention whose advice is being eagerly sought by many, not to mention Taiwan’s “soft power,” which is not easily detected without closely experiencing it.

These achievements, made possible by the collective efforts of all Taiwanese, highlight the nation’s magnanimous demeanor, which is cultivated by Taiwan’s high mountains and deep seas, despite its small size.

As the 21st century enters its third decade, Taiwan has proven that it stands on the right side of history. Taiwan’s next milestone will be to transform itself from “the orphan of Asia” into a strong Indo-Pacific democracy.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming