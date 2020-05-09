A second wave of COVID-19 could hit US during flu season

By William Haseltine





Like surfers looking out for the next big breaker before the first one has passed, epidemiologists and public health officials in the US are bracing themselves for a fresh surge of COVID-19 infections later this year.

The fear is that this second wave would coincide with the peak of the US influenza season, triggering a new flood of hospital patients in dire need of respiratory support.

The fear is justified, based on what is known about coronaviruses and influenza: Infections begin rising in November and peak at some point in December, January or February, before subsiding by April.

What is less certain is how high the waves for each infection would be.

Although experts understand influenza infection patterns much better than those of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, influenza remains a known unknown. Its strains vary from year to year in terms of both transmissibility and severity.

In some years, the number of lives lost to influenza in the US can be as low as 12,000, but during the 2017-2018 winter, a particularly lethal strain led to the death of an estimated 80,000 Americans — the highest such toll in at least 40 years.

The annual variation in influenza strains means that scientists need to create a new vaccine each year. There is a catch: The vaccine needs to be prepared well in advance of peak flu season — and often before the new influenza strain even appears.

If the vaccine matches fairly accurately, it limits both the severity of an illness due to infection and the number of deaths due to complications from the disease.

The vaccine in the 2017-2018 season was not a good match. By January 2018, hospitals were overwhelmed, emergency rooms were turning away ambulances and medical centers were implementing now-familiar measures such as setting up triage tents in parking lots, restricting visits by friends and family, and canceling elective surgeries.

The severity of this year’s influenza season would therefore depend on how well the vaccine matches the strain of the virus, and on the particular strain itself. It would also depend on people’s behavior and how readily they spread the infection to others.

Compared with influenza viruses, the behavior of SARS-CoV-2 is a much greater unknown. What experts infer is mostly based on the behavior of the four cold-causing coronaviruses that have been circulating in the US since at least the 1960s, when they were first discovered.

The seasonal appearance of these viruses closely resembles that of influenza, except that infections do not disappear in the summer months; instead, they continue at a reduced frequency. The notion that heat and humidity would eliminate SARS-CoV-2 is belied by ongoing infections in Singapore and coastal West Africa.

The seasonality of viral infections overall remains a mystery. Some think that viruses like influenza and coronavirus peak in winter because cold, dry weather dries our mucous membranes, rendering us more susceptible to viral infections. Others observe that, in winter, people gather more closely together indoors, facilitating transmission.

These theories seem plausible, but other viruses, like polio and cold-causing rhinoviruses, peak in summer. The mystery only deepens when looking at viruses that are seasonal in temperate climates and maintain a near-constant (albeit lower) infection rate in the tropics.

With SARS-CoV-2 unlikely to disappear on its own, and absent an effective vaccine or prophylactic drug, the main factor influencing the magnitude of a second wave of infections is how well the US controls the epidemic between now and then.

The number of people actively infected by the virus in October — the “human reservoir” — would determine the size and speed of the expected second wave. Limiting the number of infections now would reduce the number of infections later.

Unfortunately, the US is not limiting COVID-19 infections enough to avoid a severe second wave. The control measures — limited testing and largely voluntary self-isolation for those known to be infected or exposed — are unlikely to eliminate the virus from the population.

Countries that so far have tackled the disease successfully have much broader testing regimes and have implemented exhaustive contact-tracing programs that identify all those potentially infected and move them to supervised facilities, often at a local hotel, where they are monitored for symptoms.

As US communities reopen and behavior patterns loosen still further, the public would be forced to face the consequences of insufficient action. Come October, the US would be on the brink of another deadly round of COVID-19 infections.

If a significant wave of influenza infections crashes down upon the US at the same time, even more people would die.

Having the medical means to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission would diminish the size and impact of a second COVID-19 wave.

With strong support from governments, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and nonprofit foundations, efforts to develop a vaccine and drugs that might block the virus’ transmission have shifted into high gear in laboratories around the world.

With seven vaccines and at least one drug with prophylactic potential currently in clinical trials, the world would be able to limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the near future.

The question is when. To have an impact on a second wave of US infections this autumn, a vaccine or prophylactic drug must be widely available by the very beginning of the season.

That would require maximum coordinated efforts by researchers, manufacturers and regulators.

Although such a scenario is possible, the US would need to be smart and lucky to avoid what nature has in store for it come winter. Without a medical breakthrough, people would have to prepare for the worst.

William Haseltine, a scientist, biotech entrepreneur and infectious disease expert, is chairman and president of the global health think tank ACCESS Health International.

Copyright: Project Syndicate