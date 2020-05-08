Courts must weigh sentencing carefully

By Chen Chiao-chicy 陳喬琪





There have been widespread negative reactions to the Chiayi District Court’s verdict on Thursday last week that acquitted of murder a man who fatally stabbed a railway police officer last year.

Homicide is a crime and killers must be brought to justice; otherwise, society would fall into disorder.

Sentencing is the prerogative of judges. Article 57 of the Criminal Code reads: “Sentencing shall be based on the liability of the offender and take into account all the circumstances, and special attention shall be given to the following items,” followed by a list of items, such as the motive and purpose of the offense.

The most difficult criminal suspects to deal with are the “insane,” which is why the discipline of forensic psychiatry emerged to deal with such cases. Forensic psychiatry’s main purpose is to carry out psychiatric assessments to determine whether a person accused of murder is mentally ill.

“Guilty, but mentally ill” is a familiar formula in forensic psychiatry textbooks.

Based on the results of a forensic psychiatric assessment, the psychological condition and psychopathology of a suspect at the time of an offense are important for prosecutors to formulate indictments and judges to impose sentences. Article 19 of the Criminal Code says that an offense is not punishable if it was committed by a person who was at the time of the offense unable to distinguish the illegality of the act on account of mental disorders or defects, and that the punishment might be reduced for a person whose ability to distinguish the illegality of the act was clearly impaired for those reasons.

In forensic psychiatric practice, a “mental disorder” means that a suspect is affected by severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia, auditory hallucinations or persecutory delusions, while “mental defects” generally refers to a suspect who is severely retarded and who kill someone under conditions where they cannot distinguish right from wrong.

There are several reasons why there has been such a backlash over the railway killing case.

First, the court announced at a news conference that “the suspect was found not guilty.” It is hardly surprising that this announcement drew public anger when it appeared as big headlines in live news reports.

Second, the psychiatric assessment was only performed by one hospital, which clearly is not rigorous enough. For a suspect in such a major criminal case, who might have a severe mental illness, courts should consider the results of psychiatric assessments from at least three hospitals.

The court could have handled the case much better. It could have reported at the news conference that the murder was a serious crime, but that at the time of the offense the suspect was affected by severe psychiatric symptoms that caused him not to know that killing someone was wrong.

It could have said that although the offender’s act could go unpunished, he would be committed to a mental hospital for mandatory treatment for 30 years. John Hinckley Jr, a man with schizophrenia who tried to assassinate then-US president Ronald Reagan in 1981, was committed for treatment in a mental hospital for 30 years and was not released until 2016.

Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the quality of the nation’s judicial system is its most worrying issue. Last week’s verdict comes as another wake-up call for judicial reform, but the Judicial Yuan apparently still does not know where the problem lies.

Chen Chiao-chicy is a psychiatrist at Mackay Memorial Hospital and Mackay Medical College.

Translated by Julian Clegg