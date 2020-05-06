[ LETTERS ]

Empathizing with animals

Even with social media, movies, streamed workouts, phone calls, texting, FaceTime and trips to get essentials, people in Taiwan are reporting feeling lonely while they self-isolate. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hopes that they can now empathize more fully with the elephants trapped in restrictive enclosures at Taipei Zoo and all animals held captive for their entire lives for human entertainment.

Animals used by the entertainment industry are warehoused in enclosures that do not come close to the jungles, prairies, forests and oceans that they would inhabit in nature. They cannot roam, explore, forage, run, hibernate, climb tall hillsides, dive deep into the ocean or swim for kilometers. They do not get to choose their partners and decide when to reproduce. Their babies are commonly taken away from them to make money, denying them the opportunity to raise their young. The frustrations of captivity commonly lead to abnormal, neurotic and even self-destructive behavior.

Although people might find isolation trying, we know that all of our freedoms will soon be restored. PETA is hopeful that people will use that freedom to refuse to support marine parks, zoos and all other abusive exhibits that profit from animals’ misery.

Nirali Shah

Senior campaigner, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Asia

Name romanization

I’m writing in response to a detail in a piece in your paper last week (“Independence advocate decries court ruling,” April 23, page 2). The man at the center of the story is indeed named 陳俞璋 — but his name should not have been romanized via a Mandarin reading. If the Taipei Times would have asked him, he would probably have asked you to romanize his name to “Tan Ju-chiong” via Taiwanese.

Some Formosans might “prefer” that their names be romanized via Mandarin; Tan Ju-chiong is not one of them. He has “even” refused to speak or understand Mandarin in court. Tan is dedicated to helping end the physical and ideological Chinese occupation of Formosa. The public, typically non-negotiable, default use of Mandarin — even on personal identification documents — is a key aspect of that occupation.

I am not implying that all names should be romanized via Taiwanese. Rather, I am questioning the apparent idea that romanized names for use in English reporting can be derived from kanji names via a default language, let alone one that was imposed on Formosa against the will and interest of many Formosans.

What to call any given Formosan in English-language reporting (or any non-kanji-based-language reporting) is a fact that needs to be found — as the Taipei Times often does.

Langitri Kirinputra

Kohiong (Kaoshiung)