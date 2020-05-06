Empathizing with animals
Even with social media, movies, streamed workouts, phone calls, texting, FaceTime and trips to get essentials, people in Taiwan are reporting feeling lonely while they self-isolate. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hopes that they can now empathize more fully with the elephants trapped in restrictive enclosures at Taipei Zoo and all animals held captive for their entire lives for human entertainment.
Animals used by the entertainment industry are warehoused in enclosures that do not come close to the jungles, prairies, forests and oceans that they would inhabit in nature. They cannot roam, explore, forage, run, hibernate, climb tall hillsides, dive deep into the ocean or swim for kilometers. They do not get to choose their partners and decide when to reproduce. Their babies are commonly taken away from them to make money, denying them the opportunity to raise their young. The frustrations of captivity commonly lead to abnormal, neurotic and even self-destructive behavior.
Although people might find isolation trying, we know that all of our freedoms will soon be restored. PETA is hopeful that people will use that freedom to refuse to support marine parks, zoos and all other abusive exhibits that profit from animals’ misery.
Nirali Shah
Senior campaigner, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Asia
Name romanization
I’m writing in response to a detail in a piece in your paper last week (“Independence advocate decries court ruling,” April 23, page 2). The man at the center of the story is indeed named 陳俞璋 — but his name should not have been romanized via a Mandarin reading. If the Taipei Times would have asked him, he would probably have asked you to romanize his name to “Tan Ju-chiong” via Taiwanese.
Some Formosans might “prefer” that their names be romanized via Mandarin; Tan Ju-chiong is not one of them. He has “even” refused to speak or understand Mandarin in court. Tan is dedicated to helping end the physical and ideological Chinese occupation of Formosa. The public, typically non-negotiable, default use of Mandarin — even on personal identification documents — is a key aspect of that occupation.
I am not implying that all names should be romanized via Taiwanese. Rather, I am questioning the apparent idea that romanized names for use in English reporting can be derived from kanji names via a default language, let alone one that was imposed on Formosa against the will and interest of many Formosans.
What to call any given Formosan in English-language reporting (or any non-kanji-based-language reporting) is a fact that needs to be found — as the Taipei Times often does.
Langitri Kirinputra
Kohiong (Kaoshiung)
In a 1957 speech, China’s revolutionary leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東) made an announcement that shocked the world: “I’m not afraid of nuclear war. There are 2.7 billion people in the world; it doesn’t matter if some are killed. China has a population of 600 million; even if half of them are killed, there are still 300 million people left.” Three years earlier, he told India’s prime minister: “If the worst came to the worst and half of mankind died, the other half would remain while imperialism would be razed to the ground and the whole world would become socialist.” Why is this
When US President Donald Trump pointed the finger at the WHO, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not face the music; instead, to distract from the mounting pressure, he groundlessly claimed that he was personally attacked by Taiwan with racial discrimination. The outrageous accusation has stirred scads of uproar in vibrant Taiwanese society. The backfire was presented as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times. After several hours, the WHO highlighted 13 points with misleading pieces of information to gainsay the ad. Apparently, the WHO has spent time preparing to fight against the Taiwan issue, even though Taiwan had no intention to
The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Wednesday announced new recycling fees and illegal dumping fines for installers of solar panels. Installers need to register panels with the agency, pay recycling fees of NT$1,000 (US$33.55) per kilowatt and face up to a NT$3 million fine if found illegally disposing of panels. While illegal dumping fees are in everyone’s interest, recycling fees hardly seem to work in the favor of the government’s expressed desire to rid the nation of nuclear power by 2025. The recycling fees are to go into a special fund, the agency said, adding that nearly NT$200 million is expected to
They were expert engineers, way ahead of the curve on underfloor heating, aqueducts and the use of concrete as a building material. Now it turns out that the Romans were also masters at recycling their trash. Researchers at Pompeii, the city buried under a thick carpet of volcanic ash when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, have found that huge mounds of refuse apparently dumped outside the city walls were “staging grounds for cycles of use and reuse.” Allison Emmerson, an assistant professor of classical studies at Tulane University who is part of a large team working at Pompeii, said that trash was