Valuable lesson in journalism
When Taiwanese reporter Chang Ching-yi (張經義), who works for China-based Shanghai Media Group, raised his hand to ask US President Donald Trump a couple of questions at an April 8 White House news briefing, Trump asked him: “Where are you from?”
In the context in which it was asked, and considering Trump’s serious expression at the time, it is clear that the question meant: “Which media organization do you work for?”
Chang should know that when you attend a presidential media briefing, no one is going to chat about your home situation and daily life, or ask about personal things like where you come from.
However, Chang answered: “I’m from Taiwan.”
After the news conference, prominent Trump supporter Charlie Kirk on Twitter accused Chang of lying to the president, which Trump retweeted with the comment: “Cut him off now!”
The incident also drew a reaction from the Mainland Affairs Council, which said that Chang could be fined for working for a media outlet with links to the Chinese Communist Party.
Chang might have misunderstood Trump’s question, or he might have been pretending not to understand, which is why he has been accused of lying. Most likely, Chang was trying to avoid saying who he really works for, but now Trump has seen through his pretense.
Professors of journalism and communications at Taiwan’s universities should suggest this incident and the issues it raises to their students as a topic for discussion, presentations and essays. Its significance extends to the complicated relations that exist between Taiwan, the US and China. It involves the national identities and loyalties of Taiwanese, as well as other interesting aspects, such as reporting and interviewing skills, freedom of choice of profession and employment, and journalistic ethics.
The issues raised by this incident make it a good subject of discussion for undergraduates and postgraduates alike.
Wang Kun-nan
New Taipei City
Politicians, know your place
Retired physician Jeremy Wang (王英明) made a very good point (“Politicians, leave virus prevention to experts,” May 3, page 6).
Responsible leadership means that one does what one is best qualified to do, and, unless you are a board-certified, globally recognized specialist in a specific area of the healthcare world, keep your fingers out of suggesting what products or acts your constituents should take ... unlike in the US, where our leader inferred that a healthy intake of household cleaning fluid could possibly clear one of COVID-19.
There is enough pandemonium in the world at this point. Politicians, either lead, follow, or get out of the way!
Kirk Hazlett
Tampa, Florida
