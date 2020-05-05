EDITORIAL: Fix the social security net

The Chiayi District Court last week pronounced a 55-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) not guilty of the murder of a railway police officer last year, which surprised many and triggered a variety of remarks derogating people with schizophrenia.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians jumped on the opportunity to score political points, with KMT Legislator Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭) calling for Cheng and people with schizophrenia who have committed a serious crime to be locked away in a special prison for life unless they are proven to be cured.

KMT legislators Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) and Lin Szu-ming (林思銘) asked whether Cheng was “schizophrenic” when he committed the crime, and KMT Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) even suggested that the court could consider imposing the death penalty on Cheng.

These remarks are no less shocking than Cheng’s crime and show the politicians’ complete ignorance of one of the most prevalent mental illnesses of our time. Schizophrenia 101: The syndrome cannot be “cured,” it can only be kept under control. The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation says that no cure exists for schizophrenia, but that it is treatable and manageable through medication and behavioral therapy.

Although numerous studies have shown that people with schizophrenia are prone to violent episodes, the Mayo Clinic says that people with the syndrome also have symptoms that might include hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking and impaired communication.

Moreover, while there is not yet a definite answer to whether schizophrenia is a neurodegenerative disorder, “several studies show that there is a decline in neurocognitive functioning prior to and in connection with onset of illness,” a 2009 research paper published in the Nordic Journal of Psychiatry says.

In other words, whether Cheng was “schizophrenic” when he committed the crime is not the question. One could argue that schizophrenia patients’ thinking is impaired at all times, regardless of whether they are “having an episode.”

The calls for judicial reform targeting people with schizophrenia by some media outlets and KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) are just as absurd. If there is anything to reform, it is the standard by which courts hands out their rulings on mentally ill culprits. Wang Ching-yu (王景玉), who killed a four-year-old girl nicknamed “Little Light Bulb” (小燈泡) in Taipei, was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, but he was sentenced to life in prison, which is very different from the more humane compulsory mental health treatment ordered for Cheng.

The question that should be asked is whether Cheng’s wife and daughter, who are obligated to support him, should assume legal liability for their apparent negligence in allowing him to not be treated for two years, which arguably contributed to the tragedy.

The incident can be partly attributed to a breach in the “social security net” not having been mended. Shortly after the killing of Little Light Bulb, the government pledged to make family visits a regular task of social workers, so that mentally ill people could be properly monitored. However, the mechanism apparently had not been introduced at the time of Cheng’s crime, despite the two incidents being more than three years apart.

No one is denying that what happened to Cheng’s victim, Railway Police Bureau officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), was unfortunate, but stigmatization and knee-jerk reactions will not help tackle potential social security threats associated with people with mental illnesses.

Schizophrenia has an incidence rate of 1 percent. Multiply that by the nation’s population and you get approximately 236,000 people with the disorder. It is time that the government put serious thought into managing people with the illness. More importantly, it should honor its word about mending the social security net to prevent more people from falling through it.