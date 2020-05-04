As Sweden goes it alone, a COVID-19 survivor balances risk

The nation has eschewed a lockdown to save its economy, but its death toll is worse than its Nordic neighbors’, although it is behind the likes of Britain and France

By Johan Ahlander / Reuters, STOCKHOLM





Per Arne Fredin has been at the sharp end of Sweden’s policy to buck the norm and avoid a COVID-19 lockdown — a decision that has been hailed as visionary and irresponsible by public figures around the world.

As a 70-year-old with a heart condition, he was in a danger group for the novel coronavirus. He feared the worst when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February, but pulled through after 12 agonizing days in bed at home to the west of Stockholm.

Fredin is also the owner of a trucking business. It, too, has survived the pandemic thus far — which he attributed in large part to the government’s decision not to institute a lockdown, in contrast to its Nordic neighbors, most of Europe and much of the world.

He has been able to retain his 80 workers at his firm, Grodinge Transport. His fleet of 65 trucks has mostly made up the business lost from collapsing aviation-related work thanks to increased demand for deliveries of food and medical supplies.

“It’s meant a tremendous deal for us that the Swedish government has acted the way it has. One of my drivers sent a picture from an autobahn in Germany and it was completely empty, ghost-like,” he said.

“I have most of my life behind me,” he added. “There will come a day after this, and we have to think about those that need to carry on living.”

Sweden has kept most schools, restaurants and businesses open, and relied primarily on voluntary measures to fight the virus. Swedes have been asked to maintain a physical distance, work from home where possible and avoid travel.

“I feel confident in the overall strategy. One reason that we have chosen this strategy, and where we have supported the agencies, is that all measures have to be sustainable over time,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said last month.

However, some Swedish scientist have accused the government of running a dangerous experiment with people’s lives and urged it to implement lockdowns like those in neighboring countries.

The chosen path might seem extreme, but debates about the balance between public and economic health — or if the two can be separated — are taking place around the globe, as countries calculate how best to extricate themselves from shutdowns.

However, the death tolls so far offer little clarity.

The outbreak has killed almost 2,600 people in Sweden. While that is far more relative to the size of the population than in Denmark, Norway and Finland, where authorities have taken a stricter approach, it is lower than in Britain, France and Spain where there have also been lockdowns.

While it is unclear why Sweden’s death rate has been lower than some countries, one reason could be that the population is more spread out — more than half of homes are single-person households, easily the highest proportion in the EU, 2016 figures from the bloc’s stats office showed.

Another factor that has been cited is that Swedes’ trust in government ranks high internationally. They were second in the EU, after the Netherlands, in a survey published by the European Commission in 2017, with 72 percent trusting their government, compared with the EU average of 40 percent.

This could mean a coronavirus containment strategy that relies on voluntary measures might not be effective elsewhere.

In some countries, including Germany and the US, there have been protests against lockdown measures.

Regardless of domestic decisions, the global slump is expected to batter Sweden’s export-dependent economy, which the government said would likely to contract 7 percent this year.

JP Morgan has forecast that Sweden’s economy would contract less than the eurozone, with a 2.4 percent contraction in the first quarter of this year and a 13.7 percent percent contraction in the second.

That compares with projections of a 4 percent and 17.3 percent contraction for the eurozone; 3.1 percent and 16.6 percent for Germany; and 4 percent and 21.4 percent for France, the bank said in a report published on April 24.

Sweden’s strategy appears to have softened the blow for some sectors.

“The actions that the Swedish government has taken are good and it perhaps makes the performance of Sweden’s economy less bad than other economies, and that is good for the banking system,” said Jens Henriksson, chief executive officer of Swedbank, Sweden’s biggest mortgage lender.

Statistics from rival Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken showed card transactions made through the bank fell by 28 percent in Sweden in the week of April 6, much less than the 70 percent in Finland and 66 percent in Denmark.

Similarly, while central bank data showed daily restaurant turnover tumbled 70 percent in Sweden in the month through April 22, that compared with near-100 percent falls in Germany and Britain.

Sweden’s tactics have not focused on stopping the disease, which is seen as unrealistic by its health agency, but to slow it enough that the healthcare system can cope, while keeping society and the economy running as much as possible.

The strategy received cautious backing from the WHO on Wednesday last week.

“If we are to reach a ‘new normal,’ in many ways Sweden represents a future model,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

Yet he also pointed to Swedes’ faith in authorities, adding: “What it has done differently is that it really, really has trusted its own communities to implement that physical distancing.”

Sweden could reap a longer-term benefit if “herd immunity” is achieved faster there than elsewhere. However, this concept, where enough people have been infected to effectively stop the virus spreading, is untested for the new disease.

The Swedish health agency’s modeling shows that about 25 percent of people in the Stockholm region have had or would contract the disease, levels at which it has said partial herd immunity could help slow the outbreak.

By contrast, in neighboring Finland, health authorities have been concerned that the coronavirus has spread too slowly, leaving the country well short of their peak of infections.

Fredin is mindful of the effect of a shutdown on the economy as well as long-term public health.

“I think the government has done a very mature and good job,” he said. “We’re not at the end of this journey, and I think other countries will have to pay a heavy price further down the line.”