US President Donald Trump on April 15 announced the suspension of US funding of the WHO. Almost as soon as the words had left his mouth, Beijing announced that it would donate US$20 million to assist epidemic prevention efforts.
Over the 2018-2019 funding cycle, the US donated US$893 million to the organization — and it regularly contributes US$400 million to US$500 million annually — whereas China donated US$86 million over the same period. The discrepancy is enormous. Given this, why is the WHO widely believed to have been unduly influenced by Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic? The answer lies in the different ways that the two nations view the function of international organizations.
The post-World War II international order was shaped by the US. This included establishing a number of international organizations that sit under the auspices of the UN. For many years, Washington was adept at using these organizations to maintain the US’ dominant position in the world.
After Trump became president in 2016, it was widely reported that the attitude that international organizations are useless had taken hold in the White House. To date, the Trump administration has withdrawn from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the UN Human Rights Council. Trump’s indifference toward multilateral organizations has provided Beijing with an opportunity.
Starting with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) predecessor, Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), China has frequently adopted a foreign policy doctrine according to which powerful nations are the most important, peripheral nations are key, the developing world is a foundation stone and multilateral diplomacy — which refers to participation in international organizations — is a stage.
China has already secured the power to direct appointments in a number of important organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN Industrial Development Organization, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Bank and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, in all of which it holds top executive positions. Gaining control of key positions within these organizations allows Beijing to set their resource allocation and policy agendas.
That China has been able to achieve such a high degree of influence and control within such a short period is not just a product of US unilateralism, but also a result of Beijing having successfully courted the support of developing countries.
Ever since China opened up to the world at the end of the 1970s, its breakneck speed of economic development has been viewed by many other developing nations as a model worth emulating.
Beijing built upon this foundation with its Belt and Road Initiative. With its emphasis on the construction of infrastructure and the alleviation of poverty, the initiative has satisfied a key desire of developing countries. In Africa, aside from Taiwanese diplomatic ally Eswatini, all of the remaining 53 African nations have established diplomatic relations with China. Reliant on Chinese money, they are an iron-clad pro-China voting block in international organizations.
With the US having reverted to unilateralism, China is using the opportunity to expand its influence over a number of important institutions. Beijing has reaped some substantial benefits from the WHO during the pandemic; its investment has certainly paid off.
However, excessive Chinese interference in the affairs of these organizations would compromise their independence and degrade their function, and Beijing could risk sparking an international backlash.
Yang Chung-hsin is a researcher of China affairs.
Translated by Edward Jones
