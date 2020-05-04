YouTube ban shows cultural bias

By Chen Chi-nung 陳啟濃





Yayu Elementary School on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) attracted media attention in July last year, when its Flying Fish cultural troupe performed traditional Tao dances at the Festival of the Children of Mountains in Poland.

On March 31, 2018, Yen Tzu-yu (顏子矞), a teacher at the school, posted a video on YouTube that showed Tao children dancing at the official opening of a building at Lanyu High School. The boys in the video were dressed in traditional Tao loincloths.

Two years later, on April 16, Yen received a notice from YouTube saying that the video had been removed on suspicion that it contained obscene content, but the video was restored five days later.

YouTube’s temporary censorship of the video is unfortunate and merits discussion.

Loincloths are the traditional attire of Tao men and boys, and they are a suitable garment for people who live by the sea in a tropical climate. As well as keeping the wearer cool, they are easy to wash after fishing in the sea.

In the context of traditional dance, loincloths display the muscular beauty of the male body and highlight the energy and health of the person wearing it.

Among some communities of the Amazon basin, it is normal for women not to wear anything on the upper part of their bodies. As well as being convenient for breastfeeding, this style of dress exhibits their feminine beauty and motherly love.

Just like the traditional clothes of the Tao, the clothing culture of the Amazon has evolved according to the features of the indigenous people’s environment and the requirements of their daily life. There is nothing obscene about it in either case.

As to Western cultural standards, it is common to see models and entertainers dressed in skimpy and even transparent costumes, but people are used to seeing such designs and everyone would agree that they are artistic, not pornographic.

Going by the censorship standards that YouTube apparently applied to the attire of Yayu Elementary School’s “little braves,” what about those bare-breasted women of the Amazon or the revealingly clothing worn by fashion models and entertainers? Would YouTube also classify their costumes as obscene?

Clothing represents a person’s cultural background. In today’s world, where cultures are interacting all the time, people should be more tolerant of diversity. Indeed, such tolerance is an essential aspect of internationalization.

If “little braves’” loincloths are classified as obscene while entertainers’ skimpy outfits and models’ chiffon blouses that offer glimpses of their breasts are classified as works of art, then what kinds of standards are YouTube’s censors applying?

Chen Chi-nung is principal of Shuili Junior High School in Nantou County.

Translated by Julian Clegg