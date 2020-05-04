The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Feb. 12 revised downward its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan for this year from 2.72 percent to 2.37 percent and cut the growth forecast for the first quarter from 3.02 percent to 1.8 percent on the premise that the COVID-19 pandemic would continue for at least three months.
However, as the pandemic spread to Europe, the US and other countries in March, a number of governments imposed strict lockdown measures and required their citizens to maintain social distancing, halting economic activity and causing a sharp drop in global trade.
The pandemic shows no sign of ending any time soon. As a result, the DGBAS on Thursday last week again slashed its first-quarter GDP forecast to 1.54 percent and said that other negative developments, such as a sharp decline in oil prices, would hurt economic performance.
The latest revision shows that Taiwan was not spared the effects of the pandemic, but there is no reason to be overly pessimistic about the nation’s economy: The first-quarter figure was far better than estimated contractions of 6.8 percent in China, 1.4 percent in South Korea, 4.8 percent in the US and 3.8 percent in the eurozone.
Customs-cleared exports and export orders in the first quarter fared better than expected, while gross capital formation expanded by 3.13 percent annually, led by growing investments in transportation, machinery equipment and construction projects.
Economic activity in Taiwan continues normally, as the epidemic situation in the nation is being controlled more effectively than most other countries, the DGBAS said in a report on Thursday last week.
Many manufacturers have benefited from order transfers, while returning companies and semiconductor firms continued to invest at home, it said.
Meanwhile, the government unleashed a massive relief program to help affected businesses and individuals weather the pandemic, which contributed to GDP growth, it added.
However, since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taiwan in late January, private consumption fell 0.97 percent in the first quarter, a reversal from 2.63 percent growth in the previous quarter. The DGBAS attributed the decline to falling demand in the service sector, including restaurants, hotels and public transportation, as well as travel, and cultural and recreational activities.
Meanwhile, demand boomed for online retail, video games and food delivery services, showing that the pandemic is causing significant structural changes in the economy.
During the first quarter, people were more willing to sacrifice their daily habits and economic activity for the sake of preventing an epidemic. However, as the number of new infections remains flat, people want to return their focus to their normal lives and businesses, and the nation’s economy.
There are increasing calls to rebalance epidemic prevention, normal daily activities and economic development as the outbreak gradually stabilizes in Taiwan.
However, how much does the government sense the change in public sentiment? How quickly can it respond to this change? And can it guide Taiwan to recovery earlier than other countries?
The post-pandemic world will likely be different and virus-induced changes will have major implications for global trade and investment, as well as export-reliant Taiwan.
Although the government has pledged NT$1.05 trillion (US$35.23 billion) to help revitalize the economy, policymakers need to address significant structural changes to the economy and set out a long-term strategic development plan, while companies should change their business models to survive in the post-virus world.
