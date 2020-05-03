Fear of Chinese, US buyers forces Europe to go on the defensive

By Jonathna Stearns / Bloomberg





Europe is circling the wagons. Thrust into a new era of big government by the COVID-19 pandemic, EU officials are scrambling to protect their most prized assets after the worst stock market rout in nearly a decade left them vulnerable to takeovers.

Berlin, Paris, Rome and Madrid have all increased their powers to veto investment from outside the EU in the past few weeks and the bloc is ushering in the first continent-wide rules for screening takeovers on security grounds. Special safeguards have been offered to biotech firms as the race for a vaccine against COVID-19 takes on critical importance.

In a world where economic collapse has added to the uncertainties stirred up by China’s rise, the US’ retreat and Russia’s muscle-flexing, the 27-nation EU is ditching its long-standing open-door policy amid signs that other global powers are looking to gain an advantage.

Chinese companies backed by the financial muscle of the state have already begun hunting for bargains in Europe.

In 2018, Germany only learned belatedly about billionaire private investor Li Shufu’s (李書福) stealth operation to become Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder. Officials in Berlin were also alarmed by reports in March of a US government approach, denied by the White House, for a vaccine research firm.

“This is about the need to protect our critical infrastructure — to be not too naive about what could happen with some vulnerable sectors and vulnerable technologies from third-country interventions,” European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan told EU lawmakers in Brussels on April 21.

Until now, foreign investors have been mostly concerned with complying by the EU’s competition rules, said Pascal Dupeyrat, who advises non-European investors in France.

“For the next five to 10 years, such transactions will have to be acceptable under the much broader measure of national security,” he said.

Still, what Europeans might call predatory behavior, others would consider fair game under the rules of modern capitalism.

If anything, critics have said that it underscores the creeping protectionism that has dogged Europe in the past several years.

The EU must also tread carefully because of the importance of foreign direct investment to the European economy. Foreign direct investment is directly responsible for about 16 million jobs in the EU and the bloc had attracted 7.2 trillion euros (US$7.8 trillion at the current exchange rate) of foreign money by the end of 2018.

In that sense, Europe has been a barometer of the global economy. Worldwide, the ratio of foreign direct investment stocks to global GDP increased almost sixfold from 7 percent in 1990 to 40 percent in 2017, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said.

Despite the extra regulatory scrutiny, foreign investors’ interest in European assets will remain strong as a result of the equity market slump, which is likely to last well into next year, said Davina Garrod, a London-based investment and competition adviser at law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

“The tide is turning in Europe with heightened vigilance, particularly regarding the Chinese and Russians,” Garrod said. “But it’s not turning Europe into a fortress.”

In Germany, warnings about possible bids by foreign suitors have put the spotlight on industries ranging from machinery to software.

Early last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government tightened protections to enable it to block acquisitions that present “potential interference” to critical infrastructure. On Tuesday, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier added an extra provision for all investments of 10 percent or more in healthcare companies.

France and Italy have introduced similar rules for all strategic businesses this month and broadened the definition of key firms to include healthcare.

And then there is the UK, which left the EU and has seemed intent on showing that it will do things differently.

However, the mood in London has cooled toward China and the post-Brexit dream of a “Global Britain” is likely to come under pressure as the government sees famous brands being swiped up.

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) has bought pub operator Greene King and Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, last year acquired the iconic toy store chain Hamleys.

Over the past three months, executives from China, Hong Kong and Singapore — including Li Ka-shing’s son Victor Li (李澤鉅) and Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌) — have said that they are looking to pick up assets pummeled by the pandemic.

In Berlin, officials are on their guard.

Following reports of a US offer to German biotech firm Curevac AG, Altmaier said that authorities were scrutinizing one concrete attempt to purchase a German company involved in “medical production” and examining several others.

“There are a number of other cases that we are monitoring very closely, in which we’re determined to stop potential takeovers,” he said.

Analysts said that small and medium-sized engineering firms that form the backbone of German industry could attract interest.

They have highlighted companies like Jenoptik AG in the former communist east that specializes in precision lasers and optics, and Deutz AG, the world’s oldest engine company, which is now developing electric drivetrains.

With memories still fresh of Chinese investments in the likes of Greece’s main seaport and Portugal’s biggest utility during the eurozone debt crisis, Germans were alarmed by the takeover of robot maker Kuka AG by China’s Midea Group Co in 2016.

A joint push in early 2017 by Germany, France and Italy led the EU as a whole to bolster its defenses, and in 2018 the German government stopped a Chinese bid for the first time, vetoing the potential purchase of machine tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG.

A new European law on screening foreign investments, scheduled to take effect in October, aims to increase protection for “critical infrastructure,” including in the health, energy, transport and financial industries, and “critical technologies” such as artificial intelligence, robotics and semiconductors. That legislation was driven largely by unease over Chinese acquisitions.

Without taking the ultimate power of approving deals away from individual EU governments, the law sets up a bloc-wide “cooperation mechanism” for foreign direct investment. While waiting for the legislation to take full effect on Oct. 11, the European Commission is warning against complacency.

“The mood has shifted significantly in Europe,” said Joachim Pohl, an expert on foreign direct investment at the Paris-based OECD. “Security concerns have come to the fore.”