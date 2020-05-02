In a 1957 speech, China’s revolutionary leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東) made an announcement that shocked the world: “I’m not afraid of nuclear war. There are 2.7 billion people in the world; it doesn’t matter if some are killed. China has a population of 600 million; even if half of them are killed, there are still 300 million people left.” Three years earlier, he told India’s prime minister: “If the worst came to the worst and half of mankind died, the other half would remain while imperialism would be razed to the ground and the whole world would become socialist.” Why is this
While the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office on Monday changing its name to the Netherlands Office Taipei is a much-welcomed development for bilateral ties, it was not that drastic of a move as some — including Beijing — make it out to be, as the name “Taiwan” is still not included in the office’s title. The name change can be seen as a symbolic gesture, as it was announced on the same day that the Netherlands sent 3,999 tulips and stroopwafels to thank Taiwan’s medical workers on King’s Day, its national day. It also came during a sensitive time when China
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be the perfect distraction for China. Using the chaos caused by the novel coronavirus as cover, Beijing has over the past few weeks issued new claims to disputed territory in the South China Sea and used its military to intimidate rival claimants. Given the economic carnage caused by its initial cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak, both at home and abroad, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might be expected to display a degree of contrition and perhaps engage in introspection. This would be to fundamentally misunderstand how the party thinks and operates. The CCP, a revolutionary guerrilla
There is less than one month to go before the opening of World Health Assembly’s (WHA) 73rd plenary session, which is scheduled for May 17 to 21, and whether Taiwan is to be invited is once again drawing attention worldwide. Despite the fact that Taiwan’s great achievements in combating COVID-19 and its “Taiwan can help” campaign have been widely reported by foreign media, there are only a few nations that have publicly announced their support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and the WHA. The government has in the past few years sought to attend the WHA as an observer, while fully