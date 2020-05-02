Pride taken in nation’s pandemic compassion

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財





As COVID-19 began to spread from Wuhan to the rest of the world, Taiwan produced 1.88 million masks per day. That was clearly not enough to meet the public’s needs after providing for front-line medical personnel.

After the government implemented a rationing system, there were long lines to buy masks, but at least there was no mad rush of people fighting to be first in line or trying to jump ahead.

At first, as people were worried and the epidemic kept changing, some restaurants were unfriendly to medical personnel ordering food for delivery, but as soon as the media reported on these incidents, every one of those guilty apologized.

This self-discipline, ability and willingness to reflect make me proud to be Taiwanese.

Once mask production reached 13 million per day, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on April 1 announced that Taiwan would donate 7 million masks to 11 severely affected European nations, 2 million to the US and 1 million to other friendly nations.

On April 9, mask production had reached 15 million per day and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would donate 6 million masks as foreign aid. In addition to giving masks to the hardest hit US states, it donated 1.3 million to eight European nations, 1.6 million to Southeast Asian nations targeted by the New Southbound Policy, and 1.05 million to allies and friendly nations in Latin America.

With the exception of a few politicians who are more interested in complaining than in doing their job, most Taiwanese were happy to see the nation offer masks wherever there was a need, regardless of whether it was a diplomatic ally or not.

This ability and willingness to give help where it is needed makes me proud to be Taiwanese.

Italy is among the hardest hit nations. When Father Giuseppe Didone, who has spent 55 years in Taiwan, asked Taiwanese to provide assistance to his home nation, they responded by donating NT$150 million (US$5.03 million at the current exchange rate) in just six days.

Following the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, donations from Taiwan reached NT$6.8 billion. After the May 12, 2008, earthquake that struck China’s Sichuan Province, Taiwanese ignored the unfriendly comments made by then-Chinese premier Zhu Rongji (朱鎔基) ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election in 2000 and donated NT$5 billion, in addition to NT$2 billion donated by the government.

This ability and willingness to repay kindnesses and to help anyone, friend or foe, makes me proud to be Taiwanese.

Looking at Taiwan’s landmass, it would not be wrong to call it a small nation, but looking at it from a perspective of compassion, it is clear that Taiwan — together with its 23.5 million inhabitants — is a giant.

Taiwan’s foreign aid team is not working to attract fleeting media attention or to be in the spotlight, it is engaged in a long-term effort, working silently in the background and extending assistance sometimes to Latin America, sometimes to Africa — including, of course, Ethiopia, the home nation of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — and at other times to nations in the South Pacific.

Taiwan helps train medical and environmental workers, build infrastructure, prevent kidney disease, and reduce maternal and infant mortality. For example, the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families is sponsoring more than 60,000 children in 35 nations in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

This ability and willingness to quietly and unselfishly care for people in far-flung places makes me proud to be Taiwanese.

Chang Kuo-tsai retired as an associate professor at National Hsinchu University of Education.

Translated by Perry Svensson