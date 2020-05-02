Culpability for 2014 gas explosions

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽





The July 31, 2014, Kaohsiung gas explosions caused many fatalities and serious injuries among the public, but prosecutors have only indicted 12 people on charges of negligent homicide: they were officials at the Kaohsiung City Government Water Resources Bureau, and management and employees of LCY Chemical Corp and China General Terminal and Distribution Corp.

During the trial at the court of first instance, all of the defendants were found guilty. However, in the court of second instance, the verdict for staff at the two companies was changed to not guilty; only bureau officials were found guilty. The different outcomes in these two rulings highlight the difficulty under the law of holding organizations accountable.

There is no provision in the Criminal Code to find a juristic person guilty. As such, at times when an enterprise endangers the physical safety or life of an individual, culpability for the matter needs to be sought in a natural person. The problem is that the “joint offender” referred to in Article 28 of the code needs to be connected in some way to criminal intent on the subjective level, and to be responsible in part to the crime on the objective level.

Consequently, at the site of a public safety disaster, any related individuals that are potentially accountable for the accident are only guilty of negligence, and therefore cannot be linked to actual criminal intent, which means they cannot be held liable as a joint offender, for which they would then have to be held accountable for a specific offense.

As the pipes transporting propylene belonging to LCY Chemical constituted a potential hazard, the company had a duty to ensure that there were no leaks. Even though senior officials, such as the chairman and the chief executive, are responsible for running and managing the company, including supervision and oversight, the exact extent to which they are individually responsible within the hierarchy of responsibilities and allocation of tasks within the company is not clear.

Whether they were directly accountable for duties such as installing and maintaining pipes was probably interpreted differently by individual judges, and was therefore central to the different outcomes in the rulings handed down by the courts of the first and second instance.

If it is difficult to seek accountability in senior management, it is natural to look to the people actually carrying out the tasks. In the Kaohsiung case, the personnel responsible for the maintenance of the gas pipes perhaps ought to have been able to predict the gas leaks that constituted a danger to public safety and to have done everything within their power to ensure that such an outcome would not come to pass. The problem is that the reasons leading to major public safety disasters such as this are multiple and complex, and this is certainly no less the case in a place like Kaohsiung and its complex network of pipes laid underground.

That is, even had LCY Chemical employees managed to carry out to the full their duty to prevent the gas leaks, it would still by no means be certain that the disaster would not have happened.

Based on the legal principle of in dubio pro reo (when in doubt, for the accused), the negligence can only be considered not to have been a successful attempt and in Taiwan an unsuccessful attempt, for anything other than specifically prescribed offenses, is not punishable. The ruling by the judge in the court of second instance, then, does appear to have a legal basis.

Given the size of the disparity between the rulings by courts of the first and second instance, when the case is heard in the Supreme Court, it should hear the verbal arguments, so that some clarification is made regarding the criminal liability that company employees should have in public safety accidents. Furthermore, given the number of companies with increased liability following this ruling both at present and in the future, legislators should also take a close look as to whether the Criminal Code should be amended to officially acknowledge the culpability of juristic persons.

Wu Ching-chin is an associate law professor at Aletheia University.

Translated by Paul Cooper