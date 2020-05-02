EDITORIAL: Nation must promote green energy

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Wednesday announced new recycling fees and illegal dumping fines for installers of solar panels. Installers need to register panels with the agency, pay recycling fees of NT$1,000 (US$33.55) per kilowatt and face up to a NT$3 million fine if found illegally disposing of panels.

While illegal dumping fees are in everyone’s interest, recycling fees hardly seem to work in the favor of the government’s expressed desire to rid the nation of nuclear power by 2025.

The recycling fees are to go into a special fund, the agency said, adding that nearly NT$200 million is expected to be collected this year.

However, the government is still far from reaching its goals for renewable energy and efforts being made by the private sector are constantly running into problems, such as regulations, protests, and infrastructure and funding problems. The government should be subsidizing firms making efforts to shift toward green energy, not hit them with fees.

Taiwan has an installed energy capacity of approximately 50 gigawatts, of which about 10 percent comes from renewable sources, compared with Norway, which generates 99 percent of its electricity from hydroelectric dams.

Obviously, Taiwan cannot emulate Norway’s success with hydropower alone, but it can use a combination of solutions that take advantage of the nation’s geographical composition. Solar panels, which are often brought up in discussions about renewable energy, are well-suited for use in southern Taiwan.

The Pingtung County Government last year launched a 2 megawatt project, installing solar panels along a 2km section of the Lili River (力力溪) that it in February expanded to 2.5 megawatts. The output of the project can meet only a fraction of the nation’s power needs, but improvements in solar panel technology mean that the infrastructure could potentially meet power needs in southern Taiwan.

In February, researchers at National Taiwan University unveiled a method of evenly applying graphene to a layer of silicone to improve its efficiency by increasing its light absorption by 20 percent. Researchers in March last year unveiled a way of creating dye-sensitized solar cells from dragon fruit extracts. If scientists can find a way to improve the efficiency of its solar energy conversion, this method could potentially produce solar panels that are more environmentally friendly.

However, while solar energy production has been on the rise — it produced 3,418 gigawatt-hours in the first 10 months of last year — a combination of various energy sources is necessary to meet the nation’s needs.

In April 2017, geothermal power was touted as an ideal solution for Taiwan. A study that year suggested that Taiwan’s annual shallow geothermal power generation potential was 5.63 terawatt-hours.

However, Taiwan Environmental Protection Union chairman Kao Cheng-yan (高成炎), who runs a geothermal power company and was collaborating with National Yilan University on a project, was last year blocked from accessing the site due to competition from another firm with the county government’s support.

Other projects have met with delays or cancelations due to protests, such as offshore wind farms planned for western Taiwan and Penghu County, and liquefied natural gas projects.

The government needs to get more of these projects off the ground. Sound devices, nets and other solutions could protect birds from wind farms, coral can be relocated — as has been in Hawaii — and competing firms could cooperate on geothermal projects.

The government must subsidize and encourage projects if the nation is ever to achieve renewable energy success.