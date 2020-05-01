Do Not Resuscitate. This tag should be attached to the oil, airline and auto industries.
Governments should provide financial support to company workers while refashioning the economy to provide new jobs in different sectors. They should prop up only those sectors that would help secure the survival of humanity and the rest of the living world.
They should either buy up the dirty industries and turn them toward clean technologies, or do what they often call for, but never really want — let the market decide.
Illustration: Mountain People
In other words, allow these companies to fail.
This is our second great chance to do things differently. It could be our last.
The first, in 2008, was spectacularly squandered. Vast amounts of public money were spent reassembling the filthy old economy, while ensuring that wealth remained in the hands of the rich.
Today, many governments appear determined to repeat that catastrophic mistake.
The “free market” has always been a product of government policy. If antitrust laws are weak, a few behemoths survive, while everyone else goes down. If dirty industries are tightly regulated, clean ones flourish. If not, the corner-cutters win.
However, the dependency of enterprises on public policy has seldom been greater in capitalist nations than it is today. Many major industries are now entirely beholden to the state for their survival.
Governments have the oil industry over a barrel — hundreds of millions of unsaleable barrels, to be more precise — just as they had the banks over a barrel in 2008. Then, they failed to use their power to eradicate the sector’s socially destructive practices and rebuild it around human needs.
They are making the same mistake today.
The Bank of England has decided to buy debt from oil companies such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total. The government has given easyJet a ￡600 million (US$747 million) loan even though, just a few weeks ago, the company frittered away ￡171 million paying dividends — profit is privatized, risk is socialized.
In the US, the first bailout includes US$60 billion for airlines. Overall, the bailout involves sucking as much oil as possible into the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves and sweeping away pollution laws, while freezing out renewable energy.
Several other European nations are seeking to rescue their airlines and automakers. Do not believe them when they tell you they do this on our behalf. A recent survey by Ipsos of 14 nations suggests that, on average, 65 percent of people want climate change to be prioritized in the economic recovery.
Everywhere, electorates must struggle to persuade governments to act in the interests of the people, rather than the corporations and billionaires who fund and lobby them.
The perennial democratic challenge is to break the bonds between politicians and the economic sectors they should be regulating or, in this case, closing down. Even when legislators seek to represent these concerns, their efforts are often feeble and naive.
A letter to the government from a cross-party group of British lawmakers calling for airlines to receive a bailout only if they “do more to tackle the climate crisis” could have been written in 1990.
Air travel is inherently polluting. There are no realistic measures that could, even in the medium term, make a significant difference.
We now know that the carbon offsetting schemes the lawmakers call for are useless: Every economic sector needs to maximize cuts in greenhouse gases, so shifting the responsibility from one sector to another solves nothing.
The only meaningful reform is fewer flights. Anything that impedes the contraction of the aviation industry impedes the reduction of its impacts.
The pandemic gives us a glimpse of how much we need to do to pull out of our disastrous trajectory.
Despite the vast changes we have made in our lives, global carbon dioxide emissions are likely to reduce by only about 5.5 percent this year.
A UN report shows that to stand a reasonable chance of avoiding 1.5°C or more of global warming, we need to cut emissions by 7.6 percent per year for the next decade.
In other words, the lockdown exposes the limits of individual action. Traveling less helps, but not enough.
To make the necessary cuts we need structural change. This means an entirely new industrial policy, created and guided by government.
Governments such as the UK’s should drop their road-building plans. Instead of expanding airports, they should publish plans for reducing landing slots. They should commit to an explicit policy of leaving fossil fuels in the ground.
During the pandemic, many of us have begun to discover how much of our travel is unnecessary. Governments can build on this to create plans for reducing the need to move, while investing in walking, cycling and — when social distancing is less necessary — public transport.
This means wider sidewalks, better cycle lanes, buses run for service, not profit. They should invest heavily in green energy, and even more heavily in reducing energy demand — through home insulation, and better heating and lighting.
The pandemic exposes the need for better neighborhood design, with less public space given to vehicles and more to people. It also shows how badly we need the kind of security that a lightly taxed, deregulated economy cannot deliver.
In other words, let us have what many people were calling for long before this disaster hit: a “Green New Deal.”
However, please stop describing it as a stimulus package. We have stimulated consumption too much over the past century, which is why we face environmental disaster. Let us call it a survival package, whose purpose is to provide incomes, distribute wealth and avoid catastrophe, without stoking perpetual economic growth.
Bail out the people, not the corporations. Bail out the living world, not its destroyers. Let us not waste our second chance.
The US’ entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death. Republican governors, urged on by US President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states’ economies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and without adhering to the president’s own guidelines. Democratic governors are largely keeping strict stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures in place, resisting small pockets of Trump-aligned protesters and public pressure from the president. The fault lines are familiar, exposing many of the same regional and demographic divisions that have increasingly come to define US politics, as well as
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be the perfect distraction for China. Using the chaos caused by the novel coronavirus as cover, Beijing has over the past few weeks issued new claims to disputed territory in the South China Sea and used its military to intimidate rival claimants. Given the economic carnage caused by its initial cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak, both at home and abroad, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might be expected to display a degree of contrition and perhaps engage in introspection. This would be to fundamentally misunderstand how the party thinks and operates. The CCP, a revolutionary guerrilla
There is less than one month to go before the opening of World Health Assembly’s (WHA) 73rd plenary session, which is scheduled for May 17 to 21, and whether Taiwan is to be invited is once again drawing attention worldwide. Despite the fact that Taiwan’s great achievements in combating COVID-19 and its “Taiwan can help” campaign have been widely reported by foreign media, there are only a few nations that have publicly announced their support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and the WHA. The government has in the past few years sought to attend the WHA as an observer, while fully
Just as all Penghu County is united in the fight for zero confirmed COVID-19 cases amid the global pandemic, the Penghu County Government has announced a public tender for assembling the head of a Matsu statue, leading to renewed debate among residents and criticism from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Critics say Penghu County Commissioner Lai Feng-wei’s (賴峰偉) administration is using the pandemic as an excuse to restart the Matsu project on Dacang Island (大倉島). Nine years ago, then-Penghu county commissioner Wang Chien-fa (王乾發) decided to borrow a large sum of money to construct what was to be the world’s tallest Matsu statue. His successor,