Outbreaks need order, not protests

By David Pendery 潘大為





Like everyone else worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic remains at the top of my concerns.

The virus has lashed out in devastating ways in countries everywhere and even Taiwan, recognized for its effective control of the disease, has been shaken.

Actions taking place are giving rise to new thoughts and apprehensions about this pandemic. I am referring first and foremost to demonstrations that have broken out in the US, at which citizens have demanded to be freed from lockdowns, home stays and quarantines, often roving streets and capitals without masks and other protective gear, and openly flouting social distancing and other necessary safeguards and precautions.

In such actions, I see a particular angle on the concept of citizenship in (usually) democratic nations.

My point revolves around two main concepts and obligations of political and civic participation (and to some extent a third). I am referring to the concepts of “freedom” and “order” in society, along with “equality” (the third of my assumptions).

These ideas are at the core of how citizens view their role and aspirations in a polity.

How people consider and apply these points in their lives, and the given fidelities and allegiances they create in their (political) world view, largely determine their political views — and here I generally mean conservative, liberal, communitarian or libertarian.

We are seeing these intimations at play in the US and elsewhere, in terms of these demonstrations.

Rallies have taken place across the US, from a few dozen protesters in Virginia and Oregon, to thousands in Michigan and Washington state.

The demonstrators are said to be conservative, pro-US President Donald Trump, pro-gun advocates (conservatives and libertarians, for the most part).

Many demonstrations have been said to be reminiscent of pro-Trump campaign events, with banners, T-shirts and signs.

Assuming that this pro-conservative slant is true, we are seeing people exercising what they feel to be a right that they possess in society — the right to freely express themselves and meet openly against government regulations. Such “freedom” is a core value in the conservative pantheon.

To return to my points above, “order” is also a conservative value, but these demonstrators are choosing to contravene the focus on order so that they can exercise their freedom.

I find myself siding against these protesters and, instead, approving of “order” in society — in this case, the order imposed by governments and expected by others that requires people to stay at home, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and otherwise align themselves with broader expectations and demands.

This goes against my core values as a liberal, as we do not emphasize order in our politics.

An acquaintance of mine told me: “I would not have expected this of you.”

The media have reported that demonstrations have flared in a number of countries, but the focus has been on those in the US and their conservative elements.

This is the familiar melody of “fighting for freedom” that has long boiled in the veins of these people. You do not see this as prominently in many other countries, but it runs in the blood of many conservative and libertarian Americans.

A similar view popped up in Taiwan’s virus emergency when a group of navy personnel were identified as having COVID-19, but they had for some time made their way across the nation and might have spread the coronavirus much more widely than has so far been determined.

Some of these sailors were identified and their destinations made public — and these destinations even included motels and hotels where they might have been meeting lovers.

The acquaintance I mentioned above stated strongly: “We are being watched and making these destinations public is wrong.”

I disagreed, saying that the sailors having openly visited the destinations made it public information.

When you sign your name at a hotel, or use a credit card, that is public information. Yes, there are questions of privacy, with differing opinions, but the information is needed — all of this complies with my endorsement of order in a virus-stricken nation.

The concept of “equality” was noted above, but I am not sure that it fits neatly into this argument, except perhaps to say that we are all equally threatened by the coronavirus and must treat each other as equal “brothers in arms” during this difficulty.

Keep order in your communities, and cooperate with other citizens and the government — this is the best way to fend off this pandemic.

David Pendery is an associate professor at National Taipei University of Business.