EDITORIAL: Recalcitrant PRC expanding reach

The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be the perfect distraction for China. Using the chaos caused by the novel coronavirus as cover, Beijing has over the past few weeks issued new claims to disputed territory in the South China Sea and used its military to intimidate rival claimants.

Given the economic carnage caused by its initial cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak, both at home and abroad, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might be expected to display a degree of contrition and perhaps engage in introspection. This would be to fundamentally misunderstand how the party thinks and operates.

The CCP, a revolutionary guerrilla army formed largely from the peasantry, gained political power, as its former leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東) famously put it, “out of the barrel of a gun.”

The party only understands and respects one thing: power. Raw power is its lifeblood, was the conduit to power and is its means to stay in power. When under pressure, the party always reverts to type and responds with overwhelming force — and it is certainly under pressure now.

With so many nations forced to put their economies into a deep freeze, a growing chorus of voices are demanding that the Chinese government pay reparations for the damage it caused by covering up the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Beijing is also facing calls for an independent, international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Internally, China observers have said that the level of anger among ordinary Chinese toward their government, due to its bungled handling of the outbreak, and, in particular, the silencing of whistle-blower doctors, is at an all-time high.

The CCP has responded to this existential threat by launching an aggressive campaign of disinformation through its cyberarmy and foreign affairs officials, while its ambassadors worldwide have been using decidedly undiplomatic language to forcefully rebut criticism and attempt to change the narrative.

However, the diplomatic sparring and online propaganda is something of a sideshow to distract from Beijing’s moves to tighten its grip over the South China Sea. The Chinese State Council on April 18 and Sunday last week quietly announced new “research stations” and the creation of two new municipal districts in the region.

The first of these is Nansha District on Fiery Cross Reef (Yongshu Reef, 永暑島), which is to form the administrative center for all of the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島).

The second is Xisha District on Woody Island (Yongxing Island, 永興島), which is to administer the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島).

The Spratly and Paracel islands are also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia.

Beijing is effectively creating two new “cities” right in the middle of one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. The South China Sea holds immense strategic importance: one-third of the world’s shipping passes through it and it contains rich fishing grounds, crucial to the food security of regional nations. Significant oil and gas reserves are also believed to exist underneath the seabed.

While China has already built military bases on Fiery Cross Reef and Woody Island, upgrading their status could allow for habitation and provide justification for a large, permanent military presence that would increase China’s area of operation in the area.

It is easy to understand why Beijing wishes to militarize the sea: by gaining control of this key route, it would be able to block shipping and throttle nations’ economies at will. Most concerning of all from Taiwan’s perspective, it would allow China to enforce a naval and aerial blockade of this nation.