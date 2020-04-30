Totally out of the blue, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — unbefitting of his position — on April 8 started smearing Taiwan at a news conference, falsely accusing the nation of racial discrimination. People with a clear understanding of the situation know that Tedros’ accusation was aimed at shifting the pressure arising from US President Donald Trump harsh criticism that the WHO is only capable of pleasing China, which led to the early spread of COVID-19, onto Taiwan. Moreover, bringing up accusations of racial discrimination could effectively slash confidence in Trump among African Americans ahead of the US presidential election, thus giving
Before beginning, we would like to offer an observation: by typing “countries with republic in their name” into a Google search, a list of about 130 countries prefaced by “republic” are displayed, of which there is a “People’s Republic of China” (PRC), but no “Republic of China.” Apparently, “Republic of China” is persona non grata in cyberspace, begging the question of its existence in physical space as far as the world at large is concerned. The Henley Passport Index ranks countries according to travel freedoms for their citizens in countries they visit. Taiwan’s passport is ranked 32nd out of 195 countries in
The type of behavior the Chinese Communist Party routinely demonstrates ought to disqualify any China under its leadership from calling itself a civilized country worthy of respect and favorable treatment by the United States. To the contrary, China should be isolated by America and other like-minded countries to the extent necessary to prevent more harm from coming to the global community. One day, perhaps many decades from now, the good people of China will change that nation’s form of government. Only then might lasting trust be nourished. It is without question that a stable and constructive relationship with China would be highly
At the end of World War II, Germany was obliged to pay reparations to Allied nations to compensate for the economic and human tragedy inflicted by the Nazi party’s fateful decision to wage war, first in Europe, and then throughout the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing global economic carnage which many economists believe will be on a scale similar to a world war. As such, there are growing calls for China to pay reparations to affected nations. The calls stem from the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) covering up the virus for a period of at least six weeks, and — crucially