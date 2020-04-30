Ian Easton On Taiwan: Quarantine China’s government

The type of behavior the Chinese Communist Party routinely demonstrates ought to disqualify any China under its leadership from calling itself a civilized country worthy of respect and favorable treatment by the United States. To the contrary, China should be isolated by America and other like-minded countries to the extent necessary to prevent more harm from coming to the global community. One day, perhaps many decades from now, the good people of China will change that nation’s form of government. Only then might lasting trust be nourished. It is without question that a stable and constructive relationship with China would be highly