Healthcare system has blame in homicide

By Shen Cheng-nan 沈政男





On April 15, the Supreme Court issued a final verdict in the case of Wang Ching-yu (王景玉), who beheaded a three-year-old girl, known as “Little Light Bulb” (小燈泡), in 2016, sentencing him to life in prison.

While judges at the different levels cited various reasons for their verdicts, they all sentenced Wang to life in prison instead of death, which was what the girl’s family and many others had hoped for.

The reason was simple: Wang would not have committed the murder had his schizophrenia been properly treated, which Taiwan failed to do.

In the second ruling, by the High Court in 2018, the judges said Wang’s failure to “continue the family line” had caused hallucinations and delusions.

This is a big misunderstanding. Wang suffered from schizophrenia, a brain disease caused by nerve cell junction defects and an imbalance of neurotransmitters rather than being triggered by stress.

What he needed most was proper medication as early as possible to calm the “electrical storm” in his brain. Regrettably, Wang has never received sufficient treatment since the onset of the disease.

Not only did his family find it unnecessary, he was twice taken to an emergency room, but the hospitals failed to hold him for mandatory hospitalization or order community treatment, which would have made him take the medicine.

This lack of medication led to Wang’s delusion that he was the ancient Chinese emperor Yao (堯帝) and the king of China’s Sichuan Province, who “needed to kill a girl on that day so that a woman would bear his child and sustain his family lineage.”

The Shilin District Court in the first ruling did not sentence Wang to death, saying that the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights prohibit the execution of people suffering from mental disorders, because they do not have full capacity for criminal responsibility.

Wang identified himself as Emperor Yao when he committed the murder, but later said: “If a king contravenes the law, he must be punished like an ordinary person.”

The inconsistent remarks prove his lack of logical thinking and impaired organizing capacity. Still, the first ruling cited a psychiatric assessment and deemed Wang capable of knowing that his action was contravening the law. Had Wang received adequate treatment, his mind could have become organized, and his actions would not be led by sudden delusions.

In the second ruling, High Court judges did not sentence him to death due to Wang “being half a captive of the disease.”

This is a vivid and accurate description. Although Wang was able to buy a cleaver and commit the murder, he was incapable of knowing that the delusion that he was an ancient emperor was divorced from reality and driving him to commit a crime.

The Supreme Court revoked that ruling in late 2018 and returned the case to the High Court, which again did not give Wang the death sentence. This time, the court said Wang was led to commit the crime by psychotic symptoms and the chance that he would commit other crimes would be reduced if he received treatment.

Wang very likely would not have murdered the toddler had he received proper treatment.

Wang’s case shows that a patient with a mental disorder developed bizarre delusions and compulsion of homicide due to the lack of adequate treatment. The toddler and her family are the victims, but Wang also suffered from a malfunctioning psychological medical system. The final ruling has been made, but the loophole in the medical system remains to be fixed.

Shen Cheng-nan is a physician.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming