Taiwan needs to speak up for itself

By Wu Shuhmin 吳樹民





The WHO’s pro-China position on the COVID-19 pandemic and the concomitant neglect of its duties has caused great losses, and generated fierce criticism in other countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on April 8 accused Taiwan of engaging in “racist attacks” against him, arousing public outrage in Taiwan and creating international controversy.

Amid this, governments around the world have begun to take action.

At an April 7 news conference, US President Donald Trump criticized the WHO for being “very China-centric” and demanded that US funding of the organization be reviewed.

On the same day, US Representative Guy Reschenthaler introduced a resolution calling on the US Congress to withhold funding from the WHO until Tedros resigns and an international commission investigates the organization’s role in covering up the Chinese Communist Party’s failed COVID-19 response.

In Europe, the British House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee on April 6 proposed establishing a “G20 for Public Health” to build cooperation between expert researchers across the globe, with participation contingent on honest cooperation in the transparent sharing of public health data.

International critics are taking aim at the WHO and Tedros, saying that the organization has not fulfilled its role as leader of the international health effort.

Taiwan has long been kept outside the organization and been suppressed by it; it has even been the target of baseless accusations. This has raised the question of why Taiwan must join the WHO instead of joining hands with other countries to start another health organization.

During the 14 years that the WHO has been led by its two most recent leaders, Tedros and his predecessor Margaret Chan (陳馮富珍), the organizational culture and its interests have become severely lopsided in China’s favor.

These “China-centric” interests must immediately be faced head-on by the organization’s member states and reform must be initiated lest any future pandemic be whitewashed by the WHO, resulting in an even more serious global health management crisis.

However, although the WHO has a lot of problems that need addressing, as a Taiwanese physician, I cannot find a reason why Taiwan should not join the WHO.

Despite the WHO’s neglect during the pandemic and although many countries ignore the organization and have taken their own approach to dealing with the pandemic — causing the global health platform provided by the WHO to fail, and resulting in an anti-globalization wave within global health management — humanity has learned the hard way, and at the cost of many lives, that disease knows no borders.

Today, the WHO still has the largest membership among all the world’s health organizations, the highest funding and the furthest-reaching plans and programs.

Taiwan should not be blinded by its pandemic prevention achievements, public opinion and being pushed out of the WHO, and rashly decide that joining the agency is not worth it.

Instead, it should look at things from the opposite perspective: How can Taiwan use the WHO to share its experience with the rest of the world? How can it use its medical prowess to help other countries?

This is not a hypocritical call for no one to be left behind, but the realization that only after the pandemic has subsided will Taiwanese be able to truly enjoy safety and health.

In 1995, the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan began to pay attention to the issue of Taiwan’s admission to the WHO. From the very beginning, the foundation insisted on Taiwan becoming a formal member using the name “Taiwan,” but to this day, there have been no concessions.

In lobbying activities and meetings over the past 25 years, the foundation has met with key individuals dealing with WHO affairs in many different countries, but they have always rejected its lobbying efforts referring to “national interests.”

Past WHO directors-general and many member states have had differing levels of beneficial relationships with China. The result has been that Taiwan’s legitimate demands have been ignored or rejected by the international community.

Regardless, this is a necessary stage in Taiwan’s march toward normalizing its national status. If Taiwan does not speak up for itself, the membership issue will never make it onto the international agenda, and if the nation does not participate in international affairs, it will be ignored in all international matters.

The pandemic has brought unprecedented international visibility to Taiwan. This is the accumulated result of different groups constantly speaking up and lobbying for Taiwan over the past 25 years.

Taiwan should take an even firmer position as it expresses its demand that it be admitted to the WHO as a formal member using the name “Taiwan” rather than just applying for observer status.

If Taiwan does not fight to obtain the rights a nation should enjoy, it will be doing precisely what China wants: making sure that the rights and interests of Taiwan and Taiwanese are ignored and violated.

Wu Shuhmin is chairman of the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan.

Translated by Perry Svensson