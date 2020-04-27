About five years ago, I was having dinner in Hong Kong with several high-level directors of a Chinese foreign investment company when they began a heated debate on the merits of so-called “wolf-like behavior.”
A thought immediately popped into my head: Most people have an unfavorable impression of wolves. They are generally considered sly, cunning and fierce creatures.
During childhood, most people are taught that dogs are “man’s best friend,” since they are loyal by nature. Sheep are understood to be gentle and peaceful, while cats are considered quiet and clean. However, people seldom associate wolves with positive attributes.
After the dinner, I read up on “wolf-like behavior,” which consists of seven characteristics:
Seizing on opportunities without showing mercy; cooperating with others to defeat powerful rivals; remaining tenacious and unyielding in cruel environments; possessing a disdain for danger and a knack for self-preservation; constantly adapting to changing environments; continually training to defeat enemies; and maintaining a high degree of vigilance.
In the past few years, Taiwan (a nation of gentle sheep) has borne the brunt of Chinese oppression. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, Beijing has upped the ante even further in its suppression of Taiwan.
Chinese oppression is not only directed at Taiwan: Any person, organization or nation that expresses an opinion that Beijing deems harmful to its prestige or national interests, no matter its origin, will be suppressed by the machinery of the state.
The Chinese Communist Party rules with a kind of social Darwinism and its apparatchiks display all the hallmarks of “wolf-like behavior.” They believe that the law of the jungle should apply to society. The strong should see their wealth and power increase, while the weak should see their wealth and power decrease.
In this dog-eat-dog society, anyone unable to adjust to the rules of the game will be eliminated through natural selection.
Chinese “wolf-like behavior” has spawned a number of seemingly inexplicable political events.
China has repeatedly used WHO announcements about COVID-19 as a way to further its own interests and attack Taiwan — a weak enemy. It has seized on the opportunity without mercy.
To deal with the US — a strong enemy — Beijing has sought to unite nations in Europe, Asia and Africa to help repulse criticism from Washington.
China has also tried to use news organizations and the Internet to spread propaganda about its “successes” in tackling the epidemic and build an image of an all-powerful China.
“Wolf-like behavior” lies behind all of these actions.
However, the world no longer exists in an imperialist age, but rather an age of global technological and economic competition, where states help each other during times of disaster, and compete and cooperate on an economic level.
China, on the other hand, still views the world through the eyes of a wolf: To survive, it must stay strong and prey on the weak. This explains why Beijing regularly exhibits aggressive behavior.
Normal states strive to build a world of peaceful, safe and healthy societies.
Perhaps China’s leaders misunderstand the fundamental nature of modern society. This would explain the feeling many people have that China is incompatible with mainstream society.
Observing the WHO’s conduct during this pandemic, it is clear that the wolf is not just at the door of the UN, but has been invited in for afternoon tea.
Joly Lin is the vice general manager of a publicly listed company.
Translated by Edward Jones
