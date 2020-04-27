What color mask should you wear to match your gender and identity? There have been reports that some boys were unwilling or embarrassed to wear pink masks that their parents had bought for them under the mask rationing system, because they were worried about attracting funny looks from their peers.
On April 13, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, joined his male colleagues for a group photograph wearing pink masks to show that people can wear masks of any color.
Chen said that he hoped people would not worry too much about such details.
This issue shows that children should learn about gender equality at an early age to make sure that it sinks in. As for adults, their attitudes also need to keep up with the times.
Several years ago, an old friend of mine — a straight man like myself — said that he really liked colors such as purple, pink and bright red that are traditionally regarded as more suitable for women, but he did not dare use personal objects with these colors because he was afraid that other people would see it as strange.
This shows how external factors can force people to repress their real preferences. This sort of repression might stifle many people’s creativity.
It is not just a matter of colors. Many Japanese schools up to senior-high level have so-called “black school rules.” It is a general term for unwritten stereotypical rules governing students’ behavior.
For example, they are not allowed to perm or dye their hair. Children whose hair is naturally curly or not black might have to provide proof of their true hair color. Some schools even have rules about the color of girls’ underwear.
In the past few years, there have been a lot of calls in Japan to reconsider such rules.
However, with the spread of COVID-19, a few Japanese schools have stipulated that their students can only wear white surgical masks, on the grounds that wearing black or other colors makes students look like delinquents.
Since last year, Banciao Senior High School in New Taipei City has allowed boys to wear skirts at school. This move has inspired people from various places, including Japan, to post comments online expressing admiration for Taiwan.
Some people might think that letting boys choose to wear skirts could make them confused about their gender identity, but if those critics think carefully they will understand that just because a school allows students to make such a choice does not mean that every boy will choose to wear a skirt.
Besides, wearing pants or a skirt might only be an individual’s choice with regard to activities or aesthetics. It does not necessarily correlate 100 percent with gender identity.
In an episode of the British TV series Uncle, Uncle Andy’s nephew Errol says: “Boys can wear pink and girls can wear blue. Only if we can overcome the stereotypical demands that the patriarchy imposes on boys can we get real freedom.”
Maybe Errol’s words are something that we all can learn from.
Hung Yu-jui is a Japanese teacher and translator.
Translated by Julian Clegg
