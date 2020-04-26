University admissions still need interviews

By Wen Shun-te 溫順德





After a second COVID-19 case was confirmed at National Taiwan Normal University on April 8, the whole school is now using distance learning. With the second round of university entrance exams about to begin, the school has canceled written tests and oral interviews, and instead plans to score applicants based on a review of required application documents.

This approach has caused concern among students and parents, who say that the intention of the admission process would be lost, and it could be unfair. They are asking the university to interview students remotely.

According to the university’s admission criteria, admission to the music department is based on a skill test, while admission to five other departments is based on a review of application documents.

Of the remaining 36 departments, some require document reviews and either oral or written tests, and admission to seven departments is decided by either interviews and written tests or only interviews, instead of through document reviews. Therefore, each department has its own method of selecting students.

If the university cancels interviews and written tests, and changes the weighting of the application process, the importance of the General Scholastic Ability Test (GSAT) scores in the first phase would inevitably surge. Admission would then mainly be decided by the GSAT score, which would be unfavorable to students who perform better in interviews than standardized tests, and thus lead to an unfair admission process.

It is clear that there is room for discussing a contingency plan for admissions.

Each of the three major routes under Taiwan’s diverse pathways to admission has its ideals and objectives. The “stars program” route emphasizes regional balance between urban and rural areas and attaches importance to senior-high students’ grades; “personal application” focuses on diverse performance and putting the right person in the right place; and the Advanced Subjects Test stresses enrollment simplicity and uniformity and only looks at students’ admission exam scores.

The “personal application” route makes students’ diverse performance its ideal, and schools and departments can recruit students through a variety of selection criteria. They can decide the criteria and score by themselves, so as to enroll the applicants they are looking for.

The goal of oral interviews is to observe students’ ability to express themselves and their logical thinking abilities, special characteristics and personal values, and to verify the authenticity of the application documents.

It would be difficult to replace these interviews. Making application documents the only metric for admission would completely ignore the diversity ideal.

Then what would be the difference between a “personal application” and the other pathways for college admission?

In response to parents’ calls for remote interviews, the university said that the Ministry of Education’s view is that since test-takers are in various environments, remote interviews might be interrupted and become ineffective, making university admission even more unfair, but such worries are groundless.

The “personal application” process requires time, energy and money, and has been widely criticized. However, remote oral interviews over videoconferencing seem to be a good solution.

Faced with the pandemic, if the university decided to adopt remote interviews, it could test this method and lead the way. Instead, its decision to decide admission solely on the basis of reviewing documents in the second phase has caused concern among parents and students. This is not a wise decision.

Wen Shun-te is a senior-high school principal.

Translated by Eddy Chang