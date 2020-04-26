Smoking increases COVID-19 risk

By Chen Tzu-hsuan 陳子瑄





A study by Imperial College London’s Center for Health Policy found that the toxic substances produced by smoking tobacco can damage the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract and make the lung wall fragile. This increases the production of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 — a SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) receptor — which increases the risk of infection, as well as the risk that the infection would be acute.

The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is more than 197,000. The US has become the worst affected country, with more than 925,000 confirmed cases and more than 52,000 deaths, making the virus the third-biggest cause of death in the country after cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Smoking is not only a risk factor for chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases: Smokers infected with the novel coronavirus would also be hit harder.

A recent US study looking at 1,549 Chinese cases of COVID-19 found that people who smoked were at greater risk of developing more severe symptoms than nonsmokers, and that the risk of death was 2.4 times higher.

A case control study of 78 of these cases showed that the mortality rate among people with a history of smoking was 14 times higher.

In addition, the fatality rate among elderly people and smokers infected with COVID-19 was significantly higher.

Judging by the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, smokers, elderly people and people with chronic diseases are all at high risk of contracting COVID-19, and in almost every country, the fatality rate among men infected with the disease is higher than that of women.

Apart from innate biological factors, the most important factors are acquired behavior and lifestyle.

As male smokers outnumber female smokers around the world, the male population is at higher risk of lung and cardiovascular diseases, and once a smoker contracts COVID-19, the symptoms will be more serious, increasing the fatality rate.

Smokers’ lungs are prone to inflammation due to their exposure to harmful microparticles or gases in the smoke, which can easily cause inflammation, leading to reduced lung functionality. It also increases the incidence of lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchitis and lung cancer.

Smokers should quit smoking as soon as possible to improve their resistance to viruses by not allowing tobacco to offer the virus a way in. Giving up smoking would also protect family members from secondhand smoke and viruses.

Chen Tzu-hsuan is a research postgraduate/doctoral candidate in public health.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai