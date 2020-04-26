The Liberty Times Editorial: Taiwan deserves to be part of WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic that began in China is wreaking havoc worldwide, and the international debate on responsibility is in full swing. US President Donald Trump and members of the US Congress point to delayed warnings from the WHO leadership, saying that this was why the epidemic could not be stopped earlier. Most of the criticism is aimed at the WHO for its inability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for pandering to China.

As the epidemic grows in the US, Trump has blasted the WHO for its missteps and for being extremely focused on China, and on April 15 he announced that the US would suspend its WHO funding and investigate the organization’s management and responsibility for covering up the outbreak.

The US is the WHO’s biggest contributor, and Trump has said that while the US contributed US$450 million last year, China only gave US$42 million, but the WHO follows China, “which isn’t right.”

Members of US Congress have demanded that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus step down and take responsibility for following China’s every wish.

Many US senators have also written to the WHO requesting that Tedros and other leaders release epidemic-related communication records and explain whether they have received any “economic subsidies” from China in addition to their salaries.

By taking aim at the WHO, the US is also pointing a finger at Beijing, marking the beginning of a battle over the WHO.

Tedros responded by brushing the criticism off as “political,” but now realizing that the US is serious, he has taken a more subdued approach and expressed hope that the US would continue to fund the WHO.

Many countries are questioning the WHO leadership, and some have even asked whether they have received inappropriate funds.

This represents the biggest crisis the WHO has faced since its founding in 1948.

While the pandemic continues, Tedros is unable to raise the organization’s profile, as he engages in a battle to defend his own power and position.

In particular, Tedros on April underhandedly attempted to shift the focus away from the criticism against him and the WHO by accusing Taiwan of orchestrating personal attacks and racist remarks aimed at him for the past three months.

China immediately chimed in, saying that Taiwan was attacking Tedros to use the epidemic to promote Taiwanese independence. Pulling the strings in the background, there were two reasons Beijing used Tedros to put pressure on Taiwan.

First, Taiwan’s epidemic prevention success was receiving copious international attention, which made it compare favorably to China’s cover-up of the epidemic and heavy-handed lockdown of cities.

Second, Beijing had egg on its face after Chinese medical supply exports were returned from country after country because of their inferior quality, while the international community’s impression of Taiwan became increasingly positive.

Tedros’ groundless accusations stigmatized Taiwan, but during this time, China generated dissatisfaction among African countries after taking inhumane, coercive action against Africans and people of African descent in Guangdong Province and other places in the name of epidemic prevention.

African ambassadors in Beijing sent a joint letter to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) saying that this was a display of racism.

That the prejudice against Africans and people of African descent occurred in China and not in Taiwan is a strong rebuttal of Tedros’ criticism of Taiwan.

This epidemic is holding up a mirror to all, and only a quick glance is needed to expose the WHO’s pro-China stance.

COVID-19 is not over yet, but the actions of the WHO and China are now being questioned and compared with the successful “Taiwan model” for addressing the epidemic.

The more pressure is put on the WHO leadership and China, the more positive Taiwan’s image.

Add to this that displaying its ability to assist the international community would win Taiwan even more support, and launching a bid for WHO membership this year might result in even more international support and open up new opportunities.

The international situation changes quickly, and such a bid would require that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration make rapid adjustments to provide an even more effective response to COVID-19.

The Tsai administration is focusing on a position as an observer, but that remains dependent on an invitation by the director-general, which means that an invitation would be dependent on Tedros, whose reputation is in tatters.

This allows Beijing to continue its manipulation and promote the “one China” principle from behind the scenes.

During the presidency of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), it was this setup that forced Taiwan to passively wait for an invitation to participate every year.

This greatly diminished Taiwan’s status, and the situation was subject to China’s wishes. In the past three years, China has decided that Taiwan should no longer be invited to participate.

The Tsai administration must not accept that Taiwan’s observer status is dependent on China’s goodwill. Based on full rights and responsibilities, the government should launch a bid for full membership.

Formal WHO membership must be proposed by a member state and decided by the World Health Assembly in a resolution or through a vote.

China is the culprit behind the spread of the virus, and it is increasingly being treated as public enemy No. 1, so its ability to suppress a Taiwanese WHO bid would not be as forceful as in the past.

It would now be possible for Taiwan to use its positive international image to gain the support of even more countries, or at least to reduce the number of votes against it.

Taiwan has a great opportunity, and it should not be satisfied with a return to observer status.

COVID-19 has allowed Taiwan the opportunity to show the world that it has the ability to provide assistance to the international community.

Trump has pledged to reform the WHO, and without Taiwan’s participation there would not be thorough reform.

Refusal to allow Taiwan to join the WHO as a full member would only prove that the WHO continues to look at global health through a political lens.

This epidemic is a forceful warning to humanity that disease knows no borders, and that the slightest flaw might bring another disaster in the future.

No reform of the WHO would be complete unless Taiwan is given full formal membership.

Translated by Perry Svensson