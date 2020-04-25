[ LETTER ]

Remembering Felix

As a longtime resident of Taiwan, a baseball fan and an English teacher, I was thrilled to read that a local baseball team was adding English to its commentary (“CPBL to feature English commentary,” April 16, page 16 ).

In August 2018, I returned to Taiwan looking to be healed after a rather tumultuous educational experience abroad. I had no permanent place to stay, and instead of returning to the city in Taiwan where I had lived, worked and called home for so many years, I decided to seek respite in Taipei.

I was looking for something novel. Not a book; not a virus, but something new. So, I checked into The Backpackers Hostel. Hostels are not my typical choice for housing, but this experience proved rather interesting, rewarding and relevant to the article I am responding to.

Upon being told which room I would be calling home for the next two nights, I anxiously found my way to where I would be staying. Knocking on the door and scanning my key, I opened the door and was greeted by a gray-haired 40-something Taiwanese man staying in the hostel, to save enough money to someday buy his own home, who said in English: “Hi, I’m Felix.”

To which I replied: “Like the cat?”

He answered: “No, King Felix.”

Mentally grasping for an answer, I realized he was referring to the now-retired Venezuelan Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, Felix Hernandez.

Understanding that many locals in Taiwan struggle with English and having read previous articles in the Taipei Times and other newspapers about Taiwan’s interest in becoming a bilingual nation by 2030, I was interested in talking to my new roommate.

We talked in English about his educational experiences, dropping out of school, but realizing education and English were important, his love of baseball, becoming a construction worker and how he acquired the English to be having this conversation with me, a native English speaker.

Felix told me that he decided to combine his love for baseball with his awareness that English was important, and began listening to English-language MLB broadcasts.

It was listening to many of these broadcasts, filled with descriptions of the baseball games and supplying extensive background information about players, that was responsible for his impressive competence in English, a confirmation of the idea that we acquire language not by “study,” but by understanding messages of great interest to us.

I encourage the CPBL, Eleven Sports and Taiwanese viewers to support and continue broadcasts of Taiwanese baseball games in English. Among other benefits, they may be providing an ideal English program for baseball fans.

Ken Smith

Kaohsiung