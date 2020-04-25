Remembering Felix
As a longtime resident of Taiwan, a baseball fan and an English teacher, I was thrilled to read that a local baseball team was adding English to its commentary (“CPBL to feature English commentary,” April 16, page 16 ).
In August 2018, I returned to Taiwan looking to be healed after a rather tumultuous educational experience abroad. I had no permanent place to stay, and instead of returning to the city in Taiwan where I had lived, worked and called home for so many years, I decided to seek respite in Taipei.
I was looking for something novel. Not a book; not a virus, but something new. So, I checked into The Backpackers Hostel. Hostels are not my typical choice for housing, but this experience proved rather interesting, rewarding and relevant to the article I am responding to.
Upon being told which room I would be calling home for the next two nights, I anxiously found my way to where I would be staying. Knocking on the door and scanning my key, I opened the door and was greeted by a gray-haired 40-something Taiwanese man staying in the hostel, to save enough money to someday buy his own home, who said in English: “Hi, I’m Felix.”
To which I replied: “Like the cat?”
He answered: “No, King Felix.”
Mentally grasping for an answer, I realized he was referring to the now-retired Venezuelan Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, Felix Hernandez.
Understanding that many locals in Taiwan struggle with English and having read previous articles in the Taipei Times and other newspapers about Taiwan’s interest in becoming a bilingual nation by 2030, I was interested in talking to my new roommate.
We talked in English about his educational experiences, dropping out of school, but realizing education and English were important, his love of baseball, becoming a construction worker and how he acquired the English to be having this conversation with me, a native English speaker.
Felix told me that he decided to combine his love for baseball with his awareness that English was important, and began listening to English-language MLB broadcasts.
It was listening to many of these broadcasts, filled with descriptions of the baseball games and supplying extensive background information about players, that was responsible for his impressive competence in English, a confirmation of the idea that we acquire language not by “study,” but by understanding messages of great interest to us.
I encourage the CPBL, Eleven Sports and Taiwanese viewers to support and continue broadcasts of Taiwanese baseball games in English. Among other benefits, they may be providing an ideal English program for baseball fans.
Ken Smith
Kaohsiung
History shows that the failure of democratic states typically results from a conjunction of powerful external enemies and deep domestic division. Such division in Taiwan is vulnerable to Chinese influence. Taiwan needs to keep reforming its democracy to consolidate internally and to win the support of other countries to play a significant role in the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy. Taiwan is the gleaming beam of democracy in Asia, but take a closer look: The nation is polarized — mildly, but polarized — and its democracy is fragile. Polarization is a government’s inability, especially in a young democracy, to resolve pressing problems
Unlike virtually every country in the world, Taiwan has weathered the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic admirably well. Taiwan’s governance system has stood firm in the face of crisis, gaining international acclaim for the competence and efficiency of its response to the outbreak. And the people of Taiwan have garnered goodwill through their generosity, reflected in their donations of medical equipment to the United States and elsewhere. Sadly, others have not fared so well. Both the spread and death toll of the virus already have overwhelmed countries across the world. As the global thinker Fareed Zakaria has observed, we likely
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the world, it has developed its own geopolitics, with all sorts of conspiracy theories circulating. China, where the virus struck in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, took its time to acknowledge its reality. Indeed when a young Chinese doctor at a Wuhan hospital raised the alert about a new virus circulating, the local authorities forced him to deny it and put him in home detention of sorts. The tragedy of it all is that the doctor himself contracted the virus while working at his hospital and he became a martyr of sorts, paying
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide, has driven the global economy into its worst recession in a century. The IMF in its World Economic Outlook last week forecast that global GDP would shrink 3 percent this year, down from the 3.3 percent expansion it forecast in January. That would be far worse than the 0.1 percent contraction the world experienced during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. The IMF’s growth predictions for various economies make it clear that the pandemic has triggered a global recession and no country can claim to be immune from the