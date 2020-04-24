Epidemic kindness: Paying it forward

By Wayne Gao 高志文





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on April 1 announced that Taiwan would donate 10 million masks to the US, the EU and other countries seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic — this was exciting news.

Some have said that the nation should take good care of itself first — even though the figure is lower than the nation’s daily output of masks — but Taiwan has always taken good care of itself.

So far, more than 70 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan were imported, with fewer than 60 confirmed domestic cases. Taiwan is the nation with the lowest number of people who have contracted the coronavirus from imported cases.

The pandemic has largely put a halt to global travel, as nations attempt to further contain the spread of the virus. At this critical juncture, Taiwan can make a significant contribution globally by expressing its virtue and goodness through timely aid.

Through mask donations, Taiwan is also giving back to the international community for its kind assistance during the 2003 SARS outbreak. At that time, it did not have adequate mask production, so member of the public and hospitals fought over them. This “mask fever” was notorious even outside Taiwan.

Thankfully — and surprisingly — Taiwan received more than 4.7 million masks, 260,000 protective suits, and tens of thousands of shoe covers and face shields from other nations, diplomatic allies, overseas Taiwanese and the diplomatic corps in Taipei.

The Singaporean government made the greatest impression with its donations. Although the city-state was also hit by SARS, it kept panic under control so that health authorities and medical institutes, such as the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, could focus on fighting the disease.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government was busy dealing with rising panic and social disorder, as well as reactions of avoidance and paralysis that local medical institutions had in coping with the epidemic.

Despite its relatively small size, Singapore did not experience a shortage of disease-prevention supplies during the SARS crisis. It generously donated to Taiwan — 100,000 protective suits, 100,000 N95 masks, 100,000 masks and 150,000 testing kits on May 21, 2003 — as well as giving two sets of infrared temperature sensors to local airports.

Today, Taiwan’s pandemic miracle backed by its team of local mask manufacturers will be fleeting, as “mask fever” will surely fade after the crisis stabilizes. The global mask shortage is mainly a result of Chinese panic buying around the world from about two months ago.

China is the world’s largest producer of masks, but it instructed Chinese to wear masks and suspended mask exports when the outbreak erupted. It also purchased more than 700 million masks overseas, which led to a serious short-term imbalance between supply and demand in the global mask market.

Beijing is making every effort to rapidly and massively expand mask production lines, hoping to meet global demand and promptly remedy its failure to contain the outbreak in Wuhan, which resulted in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

As for Taiwan, it has quickly built a “national mask production team,” becoming the world’s second-largest mask and protective suit maker after China.

Over the next few weeks, Taiwan should seize this opportunity to take its mask and prevention miracle onto the world stage, making a significant and historic contribution during the pandemic of the century.

Wayne Gao is an assistant professor in Taipei Medical University’s master’s program in global health and development.

Translated by Eddy Chang