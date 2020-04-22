In some ways Taiwan’s situation at the beginning of this year seems grim. Global economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic will disproportionately harm the nation because of its heavy dependence on exports. Chinese military activity near Taiwan, as well as verbal threats emanating from the Chinese government, have increased. This has fueled speculation in Taiwan that Beijing has decided to politically incorporate Taiwan by military force and sees a window of opportunity while the US is temporarily preoccupied with the pandemic. However, amid these immediate problems, four longer-term trends can be seen that have positive implications for Taiwan. First, Taiwan
Governments worldwide are understandably focusing all of their energies on defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigating the economic fallout from it. However, they must find additional bandwidth to deal with a fresh problem. Adopting the policy of “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” China is trying to sneak through predatory acquisitions of key strategic assets and bribe governments into using Huawei Technologies equipment for their 5G networks. Imagination Technologies is a UK-based technology firm that licenses semiconductor chip designs to other companies, including Apple. The British government was forced to intervene on Tuesday last week when Chinese state-owned China Reform
Authoritarian governments have long been criticized by the liberal West. The common criticisms range from human rights abuses to the lack of political pluralism, all of which are within reason. However, it has become most evident that in this time of global pandemic that authoritarian states that have garnered such criticism are now shining examples of competence in time of crisis. When COVID-19 initially struck China, many had criticized the closure of Hubei Province as draconian and unnecessary, but now Western governments struggling to contain the virus look toward China with a degree of envy. The allure of authoritarianism begins with such
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced on April 1 that Taiwan would donate 10 million masks to nations most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a touching decision. Special thanks should be given to the companies and engineers of the “national team” of mask producers, formed in early February, along with workers on the production lines. Their hard work of burning the night oil for so many nights allowed the nation’s mask supply to increase to a sufficient level, and now there are enough to help other countries in need. The mask donation demonstrates the benevolence of Taiwanese. As Italy