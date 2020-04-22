EDITORIAL: Virus aid should not be politicized

Seventeen years ago today, the SARS outbreak in Taiwan took a turn for the worse when seven workers at Taipei City Hospital’s Hoping branch developed symptoms. The next two weeks saw Taiwan become one of the hardest-hit nations as the number of cases multiplied.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has been able to convert its painful SARS experience into a success story, even if Chinese influence has barred it from participating in the WHO and other international bodies. Despite this, Taiwan’s international profile has received a boost as it continues to garner praise from public figures and in major media broadcasts for its handling of the crisis.

On Thursday last week, Time magazine featured a piece by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in a special issue titled “Finding Hope,” where it asked more than 50 “Time 100” honorees for their insights on the challenges the world faces navigating the pandemic.

That same day, CNN ran a report on female leaders “doing a disproportionately great job at handling the pandemic” and led the story with Taiwan’s significant donations of masks to help the rest of the world battle the virus.

In the Time article, Tsai reiterated that “Taiwan Can Help” — which has been the nation’s diplomatic catchphrase over the past few years as it exports its soft power to increase its international visibility, instead of taking on China directly in diplomatic circles, which is an impossible task.

Since getting the outbreak in China under control, Beijing has been donating masks and equipment to other nations in an attempt to increase its global influence and improve the international narrative about its handling of the initial phase of the crisis.

Yesterday, CNN reported on Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) criticism of China for censoring early coverage of the outbreak, stating that the “global pandemic could have been averted or lessened had journalists had more freedom.”

RSF’s World Press Freedom Index for this year, released yesterday, ranked China fourth from last, while Taiwan came in at 43rd from the top.

Humanitarian aid should not be a competition, but neither should it be used to divert the world’s gaze. While China extends goodwill to the world, it is also taking advantage of the global coronavirus struggle and its recovery at home to fuel aggressions in its home region.

Fortunately, this has not gone unnoticed. Reuters ran a piece yesterday detailing China’s arrest of 15 pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong — a move condemned by the US and the UK. Reports have also covered how China has ramped up military drills near Taiwan now that the US military is dealing with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China has criticized Taiwan for its humanitarian efforts and increased global visibility — especially its cooperation with the US in combating the coronavirus — saying that these are part of a political plot to further its independence agenda.

Beijing’s aggressive actions during the pandemic, as well as ongoing tensions with the WHO, are the reason Taiwanese became so upset after photographs of China Airlines planes delivering shipments of masks donated to European nations led some people outside of Taiwan to think the masks had come from China. Even Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications have voiced support for changing the airline’s name.

It would serve Taiwan’s best interests not to politicize its humanitarian efforts to help fight the pandemic, but when faced with such oppressive behavior and bullying, something must be said.