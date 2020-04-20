The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide, has driven the global economy into its worst recession in a century.
The IMF in its World Economic Outlook last week forecast that global GDP would shrink 3 percent this year, down from the 3.3 percent expansion it forecast in January. That would be far worse than the 0.1 percent contraction the world experienced during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
The IMF’s growth predictions for various economies make it clear that the pandemic has triggered a global recession and no country can claim to be immune from the unprecedented economic tsunami.
Nevertheless, the IMF’s prediction for Taiwan’s economic growth still came as a surprise when it forecast that the nation’s economy would shrink 4 percent this year. That is worse than the 1.17 percent contraction it forecast for South Korea, where the epidemic situation is more serious, and far worse than the 1.6 percent decline Taiwan witnessed during the global financial crisis.
The pandemic has indeed weakened global demand and dealt a serious blow to global trade. Taiwan is susceptible to external shocks due to its small and open economy, and domestic demand has also been affected by disease prevention measures and weak consumer confidence.
As a result, about 20 major investment banks and research institutes at home and abroad have revised down their forecasts for Taiwan’s economic growth, but their predictions vary widely, ranging from 1.8 percent growth to a contraction of 4 percent.
Overall, the median forecast for the nation’s economic growth is 0.5 percent, which is much lower than the median forecast of 2.4 percent growth before the pandemic, according to a tally compiled by the central bank.
However, the IMF apparently did not take into account Taiwan’s performance in stopping the spread of the disease, which has been more successful than that of many other countries and so far thwarted major disruptions to the economy.
Economists have pointed to two main reasons for the IMF to have such a pessimistic outlook for Taiwan: First, the IMF in its economic forecast model assumed that economies without a major epidemic situation would all face a 5 percent reduction in working days. However, Taiwan has not experienced obvious supply-side constraints and production has remained relatively stable thanks to the government moving quickly to contain COVID-19, meaning that the IMF’s assumption does not conform to the reality in Taiwan.
Second, the IMF did not consider that Taiwan would benefit from the effects of trade diversion and investment repatriation in the post-pandemic era.
Given that Taiwan is one of the few countries where production lines still run smoothly, it stands to benefit from transferred orders as manufacturers continue to diversify their supply chain risks and boost inventories amid worries that the global supply chain might again be disrupted by lockdowns elsewhere.
Unlike in previous crises, Taiwan this time has some buffers to withstand economic shocks, despite a likely decline in global trade, the economists said.
While there is no need to over-interpret the IMF’s forecast for Taiwan, the pandemic did weigh on domestic demand, as people have been alarmed by the outbreak. Even though the movement of cross-border personnel and tourism would gradually recover once the outbreak is brought under control, they might take a long time to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Although economic and commercial activities worldwide would gradually restart once the pandemic eases, the global economic and trade environment would be vastly different and adjustments to the global supply chain would accelerate, which would open a window of opportunity for Taiwan.
