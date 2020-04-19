Some theaters in Taiwan are complaining that they are barely selling a handful of tickets each day. Some are calling on the government to order all theaters to suspend operations, because they would then qualify for immediate economic relief.
Yet is that the only way out?
Consider how citizens’ action is working in Germany to rescue small local theaters.
Following German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s national television address about the COVID-19 crisis on March 18, the German authorities immediately imposed restrictions on social interaction and the extent of people’s daily movements.
Apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices and fuel stations, all shops have closed for business.
HELPING HAND
As soon as that happened, my German husband decided to pay the equivalent of NT$200,000 to a family hotel that we often visit, so that it could use the money as a contingency fund to be deducted from our future bills.
Numerous similar calls to action have been posted on Facebook to rescue small local and community businesses, be they theaters, corner cafes, restaurants or independent bookshops.
As it turns out, being shut away at home has not prevented Germans from keeping themselves busy.
One of the ways to rescue local theaters is to find an online interactive map of Germany and click on a little theater near where you live, or one that you want to help, and then spend 10 minutes patiently watching the kind of commercials or movie previews that used to be shown before films, so that the theater can earn some revenue from the ads.
Another way is to make small online donations or buy vouchers for future showings.
CHILDREN’S CHANNELS
When Germans do these things to give small businesses a helping hand, it is not just because of a national culture of kindness or human sympathy. A key factor is that children’s channels play their role as social instruments by tailoring their content to their target audience to give children equal access to information and shape their civic capacity for autonomous action.
As Merkel said in her national address: “We are a democracy. We do not live by constraint, but by shared knowledge and participation.”
This notion of shared knowledge includes giving children equal access to information by putting it in language that they can understand.
The day after Merkel’s address, children’s news programs used animations and illustrations to teach them about the virus, the workings of democracy and economic relief plans.
Daily children’s news programs have broadcast a series of special reports about what actions can be taken to assist small businesses.
For example, people can help by clicking on ads, buying vouchers for future consumption or making online purchases of goods and food deliveries from local shops and restaurants.
CLEARLY EXPLAINED
As well as telling viewers how to do these things, these reports also explain precisely how they can have the desired effect, as well as the positive impact they can have on the employment market, social stability and government finances.
The machinery of state is abstract. Government would be ineffective if there is no consensus among citizens about fulfilling their obligations and acting autonomously.
Even if the lights have gone off at movie theaters, the radiance of citizens’ awakening can still cast a glimmer of hope.
Barbara Kern is a freelance writer.
Translated by Julian Clegg
