EDITORIAL: The WHO should stay on task

The WHO on Tuesday issued a 13-point statement claiming a decades-long engagement with Taiwanese health authorities, after a privately sponsored ad appeared in the New York Times promoting Taiwan’s participation in international health efforts.

Why the WHO felt compelled to formally respond to a privately funded ad is unclear, but the move suggests that the global health body is more concerned with its public image than with beating the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was on Wednesday echoed by an opinion piece on the CNN Web site, which said that under WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ leadership, the WHO “is morphing from vox populi neutrality into a more combative defense of its policies, decisions and players.” “Instead of employing a more dispassionate, just-the-facts approach to its mission, the WHO — like Tedros did when he won the directorship — is now campaigning to score points, as if public health is a game to be won by some over others,” it added.

Below a YouTube video of a Formosa Television report about the ad, a user named “D D” left a comment criticizing the WHO’s claims that it has been working with Taiwan: “The WHO clearly isn’t talking to them [Taiwan] NOW ... quoting invites for 2019 is just bull.” Other users left comments accusing the WHO of being “corrupt” and being easily influenced by the Chinese Communist Party.

Not only is the public growing weary of the WHO, but politicians around the world have also begun to adopt an aggressive stance toward it. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US would suspend funding to the WHO until after a months-long review.

Australian lawmaker Dave Sharma said that Canberra’s WHO funding should be halted until the organization undergoes “necessary reforms,” and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has criticized the WHO for kowtowing to China — even referring to it as the “Chinese Health Organization.” Aso also lambasted the WHO for excluding Taiwan.

Since January, the WHO has been deflecting criticism, despite making statements that others have seen the need to repudiate. Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦) on Wednesday rejected the WHO’s claim that it has invited Taiwan to participate in global health efforts, saying that between 2009 and last year, Taiwan applied to attend 187 WHO technical meetings, but was allowed to attend only 57 — a rejection rate of almost 70 percent.

On April 10, the WHO downplayed an e-mail sent to it by the Centers for Disease Control on Dec. 31 last year, which warned it about COVID-19 — an e-mail that had previously not even been acknowledged.

The WHO said that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission,” but at a news conference at the Central Epidemic Command Center the next day, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) released a copy of the e-mail, which described “at least seven atypical pneumonia cases” having occurred in Wuhan, and that the seven patients had been “isolated for treatment.”

The WHO not only ignored Taiwan’s warning, but initially announced that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. As a result, while Taiwan was putting up its defenses, the rest of the world was letting down its guard. The WHO has also given confusing advice regarding the use of masks, which has arguably exacerbated the spread of the coronavirus.

The WHO is certainly aware that there is no justification for excluding Taiwan on the basis of politics, especially during a pandemic. Taiwan would be better off continuing its global assistance program, and should look at establishing a new global health body with like-minded nations after the pandemic passes.