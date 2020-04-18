Taiwan should host forum on pandemic

By Sunny Young 楊楚光





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on April 1 told a news conference at the Presidential Office Building that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan would assist countries by sending them masks and medical supplies, as well as offering disease prevention guidance through videoconferencing, to fulfill its duty as a global citizen and share its experience for joint efforts to safeguard public health.

The announcement shows that Taiwan is willing to participate in the work of the WHO. Hopefully, Taiwan will receive more international friendship and support.

Taiwan could capitalize on this moment and hold an international forum on COVID-19 prevention along with the US, Japan and other nations, as well as the EU. As the pandemic is approaching its peak, timely discussion, coordination and mutual support are crucial. The world cannot wait for the WHO to hold a face-to-face forum.

Taiwan could team up with nations severely affected by the pandemic and launch a videoconferencing forum, which could serve as a real-time platform outside of the WHO to exchange useful disease prevention methods, provide support and coordinate resource distribution.

The platform could also enable nations to exchange feasible and faster testing methods and screening reagents, as well as facilitate the research and development of potential medicines, such as hydroxychloroquine, along with rapid screening kits and vaccines.

Through such a platform, governments could follow new medicines’ progress in clinical trials, determine appropriate dosages, effects and observation results from other nations, as well as come up with practical ways to ensure the safety of and provide support to frontline medical professionals.

Late last month, Taiwan gave urgent disease prevention training to its diplomatic allies by teleconference, providing guidance on disease prevention to countries lacking resources and experience. This kind of one-on-one videoconferencing can be continued, conducted according to each nation’s needs after the large-scale forum.

Providing care for nations severely hit by the pandemic would leave a profound and positive impression.

Disregarding China’s objections, US President Donald Trump on March 26 signed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act into law. It not only supports Taiwan in maintaining and strengthening external relations, but also advocates for Taiwan’s membership in international organizations. It is believed the act’s primary goal is to support Taiwan’s participation in the work of the WHO.

As the pandemic continues, Taiwan’s participation becomes a practical issue for most countries. Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others, have on various occasions expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO.

Given the US’ and Japan’s influence and power in the WHO, along with the worrisome circumstances of the pandemic, support from countries and their affirmative attitudes would create pressure on China and the WHO to reassess Taiwan’s capability and reconsider its participation.

If Taiwan takes the initiative to hold an international forum and invites the US, Japan and EU countries to cosponsor it, the nation would leave a deep impression on the world.

The cost of orchestrating such an event would not be high, as the forum would be conducted through videoconferencing.

The world would remember Taiwan selflessly sharing its experience at a time when the nation is making all-out efforts, regardless of whether the WHO allows it to participate.

Sunny Young is a former director of Chinese Television System’s News Reporting Center.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming