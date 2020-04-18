EDITORIAL: Judge Beijing on its actions

Just as China has been taking advantage of COVID-19’s spread worldwide to create a narrative that favors Beijing, it is also ramping up its attacks on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Along with the pushback against China’s pandemic propaganda, there must be a pushback against its efforts to limit democracy in the territory under the guise of promoting the rule of law.

Hong Kong Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government Director Luo Huining (駱惠寧) on Wednesday said that the pro-democracy movement was a major blow to the rule of law and called not only for the passage of a bill to amend Article 23 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law — which triggered massive protests in 2003 — but for “shortcomings” in the territory’s legal system to be addressed.

His comments, in a speech to mark China’s National Security Education Day — announced by the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) in 2016, one year after China’s National Security Law was enacted — followed accusations by the Liaison Office and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office that some members of the territory’s Legislative Council had potentially breached their oaths by abusing their power, creating a legislation backlog and paralyzing the council.

The two offices targeted Civic Party Legislator Dennis Kwok (郭榮鏗), suggesting that he had committed misconduct by delaying the election of a chairperson for the council’s House Committee with a filibuster. Their comments demonstrated once again that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cannot tolerate anything besides the carefully stage-managed proceedings that exemplify the NPC’s faux legislative oversight.

Disagreeing with a government proposal and promoting alternatives is not abusing the sworn duty of a lawmaker, it is their sworn duty.

Pro-democracy lawmakers were quick to reject Luo’s comments and accuse Beijing of once again trying to blatantly intervene in the territory’s affairs.

That Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) chose, in her own speech to mark National Security Education Day, to parrot Luo’s warnings and label the pro-democracy movement’s protests a threat to national security, and support the need for more “patriotic education,” was not surprising, but disappointing nevertheless.

As if Luo’s and Lam’s comments were not reason enough to worry, on Wednesday Reuters released a report on Hong Kong’s judiciary, which said that three senior judges had warned that the independence of the territory’s judicial system was under a multipronged assault by Beijing, including an effort to restrict the authority of the courts to rule on key constitutional questions.

Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (鄭若驊) and other top officials in the territory have criticized the article and denied that the territory’s judiciary is under threat.

However, it is clear that the CCP is running scared in the wake of landslide opposition victories in the district council elections in November last year, and is even more determined to hobble the pro-democracy movement ahead of September’s Legislative Council elections. It is also clear that for the CCP, “rule of law” is just a phrase to be pasted into speeches as a sop.

Beijing must be judged for what it does, not what it says — from detaining and jailing critics on trumped-up charges and imprisoning Uighurs in concentration camps to blocking early reports and warnings of the emergence of a new coronavirus and chipping away at Hong Kong’s legal system, rights and freedoms.