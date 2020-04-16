EDITORIAL: Mask system has left some behind

With Taiwan now having the capacity to produce 13 million masks per day, it is in a position to meet domestic demand, which is important given increasingly stringent regulations on when people are to wear them. An online mask preorder system, designed to reduce the number of people lining up outside designated pharmacies to purchase their allotted quota, has been operating for more than a month now, and yet long lines of people are still forming outside pharmacies every day.

In general, the majority of those lining up are of the older generation. This raises concerns about the health of people waiting in line for extended periods, whether it is cold, or hot and humid. Although the majority wear masks, they are certainly not observing social distancing guidelines.

There is a variety of possible explanations for them lining up. Perhaps it is because they are retired and have time on their hands during the day. Perhaps it is because the older generation simply prefers the familiar process of person-to-person transactions: hand over money and receive an item in return. Perhaps it is because the older generation is distrustful of online activity that involves entering personal information and banking details. Most likely, a significant contributing factor is the sheer complexity of the online mask preorder system.

To preorder masks online, users need a card reader to read their National Health Insurance (NHI) card; the reader requires downloading a browser and operating system-specific driver before it will work. To log in to the system, the NHI card must first be registered for online use, which most people would not have done and which requires following a link in an e-mail confirmation message that returns users to the preorder system.

Once there, users are asked to enter personal details, choose a password that meets certain criteria and then choose the exact store at which they want their masks to be delivered. There are narrow time windows in which to order masks, then in which to pay online, after which users receive a message on their cellphone detailing the window in which they can pick their masks up. This information is all available in the browser window, but it is in small print, as are the various drop-down menus.

In short, it is an intricate process designed to ensure that each person receives their allotted quota at a given time, with no possibility of receiving more than their share.

It is also geared entirely toward the computer-savvy, who understand the digital interface and application workflow, and who have a computer, e-mail account, cellphone and access to — or at least knowledge of what they are and where to find them — a card reader and its driver.

These are the more apparent obstacles that would discourage older people, and even the middle-aged, from using the system.

There are more subtle impediments, too. Familiarity with technology and computer interfaces aside, there are the problems of reading small print with deteriorating eyesight, and the disorientation and lack of confidence to proceed that comes with a simple error message when one part of the procedure is improperly followed or, for example, the password is formulated incorrectly.

Yes, younger family members can assist, but older people still line up. Yes, this system was not designed for older people, and more accessible interfaces and procedures are being rolled out. And yes, the government has done an admirable job of increasing the production and supply of masks.

The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching a lot about how things can be done differently. As more services are being moved online, with increasing assumptions about people’s ability to navigate digital interfaces, system designers should remember the needs of the less computer-literate older generation.