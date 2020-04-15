The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might act aggressively against Taiwan amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. While no one is seeking a war, the Republic of China and its friends should responsibly prepare for various contingencies and enhance deterrence against China. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) visit to maritime ports in Zhejiang, China, raised eyebrows among China-watchers. Some have said that Xi conducted the trip to signal the economy’s reopening or to offer assurances to the Zhejiang faction, while others have said that the province is home to the East Sea Fleet, which would figure prominently in any blockade or even
The pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in Europe and the US, and even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Members of the 50 Cent Army and other Internet users with red-tinted glasses are spreading the view that this proves the failure of democracy and the success of China’s authoritarian regime, while praising the effects of the Wuhan lockdown. Are they right? The US and European democracies have responded appropriately to epidemics in the past and they successfully eradicated smallpox and the bubonic plague, but the current response has been chaotic. This merely shows that the
Thank you Tsai Ing-wen Dear Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Thank you for taking care of us. It seems that you have presided over a nonpolitical, cohesive and effective healthcare strategy that saw Taiwan effectively beat back the first wave of Wuhan pneumonia [COVID-19] by the middle of last month. Taiwan is also not doing all that badly with the second wave of infections, which is almost more amazing considering what is currently going on throughout the rest of the world. Of course, every effective captain needs a good crew, and the government workers, doctors, nurses, police, administrators, security guards, and the local and foreign
The recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has begun, as the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on Tuesday said that campaigners have met the signature threshold for a vote, which is likely to happen in mid-June. Many factors would complicate the outcome, and Han and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in the coming months would try to stack the cards in their favor. For the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), there is a risk that they would try to turn the vote into a fight between the pan-blue and pan-green camps. On the national level, it should keep its distance, and leave