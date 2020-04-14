[ LETTER ]

Thank you Tsai Ing-wen Dear Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Thank you for taking care of us. It seems that you have presided over a nonpolitical, cohesive and effective healthcare strategy that saw Taiwan effectively beat back the first wave of Wuhan pneumonia [COVID-19] by the middle of last month. Taiwan is also not doing all that badly with the second wave of infections, which is almost more amazing considering what is currently going on throughout the rest of the world. Of course, every effective captain needs a good crew, and the government workers, doctors, nurses, police, administrators, security guards, and the local and foreign