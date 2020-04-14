The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might act aggressively against Taiwan amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. While no one is seeking a war, the Republic of China and its friends should responsibly prepare for various contingencies and enhance deterrence against China. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) visit to maritime ports in Zhejiang, China, raised eyebrows among China-watchers. Some have said that Xi conducted the trip to signal the economy’s reopening or to offer assurances to the Zhejiang faction, while others have said that the province is home to the East Sea Fleet, which would figure prominently in any blockade or even
The pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in Europe and the US, and even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Members of the 50 Cent Army and other Internet users with red-tinted glasses are spreading the view that this proves the failure of democracy and the success of China’s authoritarian regime, while praising the effects of the Wuhan lockdown. Are they right? The US and European democracies have responded appropriately to epidemics in the past and they successfully eradicated smallpox and the bubonic plague, but the current response has been chaotic. This merely shows that the
It is the most dramatic government intervention into our lives since World War II. To fight the COVID-19 outbreak, governments across the globe have closed schools, travel and businesses big and small. Many observers have fretted about the economic costs of throwing millions of people out of work and millions of students out of school. Now, nearly a month after the US and many other countries took sweeping suppression steps that could last months or more, some public health specialists are exploring a different consequence of the mass shutdown: the thousands of deaths likely to arise unrelated to the disease itself.
Thank you Tsai Ing-wen Dear Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Thank you for taking care of us. It seems that you have presided over a nonpolitical, cohesive and effective healthcare strategy that saw Taiwan effectively beat back the first wave of Wuhan pneumonia [COVID-19] by the middle of last month. Taiwan is also not doing all that badly with the second wave of infections, which is almost more amazing considering what is currently going on throughout the rest of the world. Of course, every effective captain needs a good crew, and the government workers, doctors, nurses, police, administrators, security guards, and the local and foreign