While countries across the globe, hit hard by COVID-19, have kept their schools closed, Taiwan, Australia and Sweden have been among the few to keep theirs open.
Facing a worsening spread and rising death toll, more limitations on public gatherings have been put in place to slow the transmission of the virus. In some developed countries, schools have replaced face-to-face teaching with distance learning.
Such an alternative not only requires that each student has fair access to the requisite hardware and software, but that teachers are willing and able to adopt a different approach to imparting their knowledge and evaluating learning.
However, distance learning is not built in a day and Taiwan is not ready for it. If there is an imminent need for coronavirus containment, it could be a problem for schools, particularly universities.
Compared with the learning pattern in college, students in senior high school and below are highly dependent on textbooks, with a limited scope for further education. Shifting to distance learning would thus have a smaller impact.
College students, however, would be greatly affected, given that they are supposed to pursue more knowledge outside the scope of their studies. By pushing the boundaries, they can learn how to compare and contrast things in a broader sense, while thinking critically and independently.
There are two levels that the Ministry of Education should address in dealing with the challenges of implementing large-scale online learning.
First is the use of relief funds. According to a ministry plan, NT$400 million (US$13.3 million) is to be used to facilitate college teaching, training and guidance.
There are two burdens on universities and colleges. One is the tuition shortfall. Due to the temporary ban on entry by foreign nationals or the shift to distance learning, contributions from overseas students have dropped, given fewer credit hours. While earning less, schools have to pay more for the input and traning of staff for distance learning, the ministry Web site states.
The ministry should look into the significant gap in tech hardware between public and private universities, with the latter lagging far behind, although students at public and private schools are entitled to the same quality of learning. What is more concerning is that private schools lack resources to support huge annual maintenance fees.
By putting more funds into improvement and upgrading, this serious challenge could be turned into an opportunity to expand domestic demand if the government wants to save the industry and sustain the economy. Not only could it kill two birds with one stone, it might also benefit teachers and students.
The second level deals with the responsibility of teachers and students.
On one hand, teachers are obligated to adopt a different type of lesson planning, speaking in front of the camera and, with the help of assistants, engage in online platforms and interaction.
A new and fair evaluation system for learning is also needed.
If there was a need for adaptation to the trends in online teaching before, such as the platform Coursera — founded by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller — now is the time for the ministry to seek an incremental implementation, which might be a painful, but ultimately beneficial process from a long-term perspective.
On the other hand, students have to adapt to learning online at a random location. On the upside, they would have to spend less time on transportation, giving them more time for reading. The downside is their attitude to learning would be more difficult to evaluate objectively, including attendance, concentration and introspection.
Assigning scores would not be easy — and never objective to a larger extent. The crux is self-discipline.
As National Cheng Kung University professor Su Wen-yu (蘇文鈺) has said: “It is a matter of civic duty when it comes to employing an online teaching method, while being concerned about whether or not students are wandering around and contracting the disease instead of taking courses. That should never be a teacher’s responsibility. Teaching a course is one thing, disease prevention quite another.”
As the government steps up its efforts to ensure smooth progress during this crisis, it should give teachers more timely support. Money alone would not ensure a successful shift to distance learning; it ultimately depends on each Taiwanese’s civic and social responsibility.
Huang Yu-zhe is a political science undergraduate at Soochow University and has been accepted to National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.
Having returned to the UK late last year and with a Taiwanese spouse remaining in Taiwan, I have been afforded the chance to compare and contrast the UK and Taiwanese governments’ responses to the COVID-19 crisis. My early conclusions are that Taiwan benefits from a rational, competent government, which quickly recognizes, adapts to and confronts large-scale disasters. It is led by a government that does more than just talk of respecting democracy and human rights, one that is scrutinized and responds to criticism, one that is concerned about public opinion, and one that is used to dealing with emergencies on
Early last month, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) was elected party chairman, winning with a seven-to-three majority over pro-Beijing former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), a two-time KMT vice chairman. Chiang’s victory has been interpreted as a generational change and the beginning of major party reform. In his inauguration speech on March 9, Chiang did not mention the so-called “1992 consensus.” Analysts believe that his most urgent task is to attract more young people to the party and win voter trust, and that he does not care about Beijing’s reaction. After joining the party chairmanship by-election, Chiang made his
A day does not go by without some news or media update about the spread of COVID-19. It is impossible to even remember exactly when it was not like this. Such is the nature of the pandemic that is crisscrossing the world. Cities and countries are on lockdown. People are hoarding. Health services are being overtaxed. Racism has also grown rampant as non-involved Asians around the world are being blamed for what originated from a bureaucratic cover-up in Wuhan, China. There are innumerable lessons to be learned from this, far too many to be listed here. This article will focus