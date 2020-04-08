Childcare system needs overhaul

By Li Ting-hsin 李庭欣 and Huang Chiao-ling 黃喬鈴





A 10-month-old boy on April 1 last year was smothered to death by the body of a worker at an infant care center in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖). At the Shilin District Court on March 25, a prosecutor accused the childcare worker of professional negligence resulting in the death of another person.

A discussion on Taiwan’s childcare system might help prevent such tragedies.

First, childcare workers need training that gives them needed practical skills. In her testimony, the accused said that she learned by example, no one ever taught her how to put a baby to bed.

Government regulations state that professional childcare workers must receive 126 hours of training — the legal framework of caring for children and youth, infant and toddler development and their care, and the design of safe care environments — and pass a written examination.

The training seems well thought-out, broad in scope and rigorous, but it is mostly conducted as lectures, with students passing the examination simply by studying exam questions from previous years. Practical training is limited.

By contrast, the training required to become a long-term care providers totals 90 hours: 50 hours on core knowledge, eight hours on procedures, two hours for general discussion and a course evaluation, and — most importantly — a 30-hour clinical internship.

By practicing the skills required in long-term care — such as feeding with a nasogastric tube, care of a gastrostomy, and manicuring and grooming — during the internship, trainees apply classroom knowledge to real life and evaluate whether they have all of the skills that they need.

While childcare workers or those who provide long-term care to elderly people need textbook knowledge, their practical skills must be continually honed through practice to become competent.

The government should consider requiring an internship for childcare workers, as it does for long-term care workers.

Second, centers are understaffed, require backbreaking work and offer low pay — childcare workers deserve better. The accused said that she was only paid slightly more than NT$20,000 per month, close to the minimum monthly wage.

Besides caring for children, center workers must communicate with parents, carry out administrative tasks, clean the center and conduct a considerable amount of unquantifiable “emotional labor.”

How can a worker in a center with a caregiver-to-child ratio of 1:5 only be paid about NT$20,000? The public might criticize the workers, telling them to find another job if they do not have the compassion, the patience or a love of children — but even the most compassionate, patient and adoring childcare workers become burned out under poor working conditions.

Third, childcare centers need more caregivers per child. The accused said that she was expected to care for five children at the same time.

After her son’s death, the mother left a proposal on the government’s online public policy participation platform that the caregiver-to-child ratio be lowered, saying that the real problem lies in the difficult labor involved in childcare services.

The proposal garnered more than 6,000 signatures in a single day.

Not only is the caregiver-to-child ratio in childcare centers too high, class sizes should also be reduced.

Article 16 of the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法) states: “For children more than two years old, but less than three years old, the maximum class size is 16 children and the class is limited to only children of that age group.”

There is no size limit for groups of children in infant care centers, which care for children up to two years old. Infant care centers should be held to a similar standard by limiting care groups to 12 to 16 children per group.

By doing so, infant care centers would limit the work pressure on workers and reduce the probability of cluster infections.

More importantly, infants and toddlers have a need to cultivate a sense of attachment and establish trust in order to feel secure — this cannot be achieved if centers attempt to care for too many children.

There is a direct link between the quality of caregivers and the quality of care centers.

Hopefully, the boy’s tragic death will cause the government and the public to wake up to the importance of reviewing the nation’s present childcare system.

With Taiwan’s healthcare system ranked No. 1 in the world, the nation must now improve its childcare system.

Working toward the goal of “zero accidents” — an aspiration in many advanced countries — would regain the trust of many young parents.

Li Ting-hsin is a research specialist at the Peng Wan-Ru Foundation. Huang Chiao-ling is a specialist at the Childcare Policy Alliance.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming