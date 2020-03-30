Prepare for war to keep peace with rowdy PLA

By Chang Yan-ting 張延廷





Earlier this month, a number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force aircraft — including J-11 fighters, H-6 bombers and KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft — flew over the waters southwest of Taiwan during a nighttime exercise, once even approaching the nation’s air defense identification zone.

When the Chinese aircraft once again intruded into Taiwan’s outer airspace, it was during their first long-distance nighttime exercise. They left after Taiwan’s F-16s and surveillance aircraft intercepted them and issued radio warnings.

In the past, Chinese warplanes only operated over the Taiwan Strait during the daytime. That the first nighttime exercise took place as the world is busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic implies that there are political motives behind the action.

When Chinese warplanes operate at night around the median line of the Strait, shows that Beijing is trying to change the rules around the line for military and political considerations.

The PLA Air Force is being transformed from a purely defensive force to a regional expeditionary one. The reason for these frequent operations in the Strait airspace in recent years is that China wants to use a compound strategy — with military activity, public opinion and propaganda warfare — to gradually change the Strait’s “status quo.” It has also launched a psychological warfare campaign that is increasing tension in the region.

Although the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has never clearly recognized the median line, all waters apart from the territorial waters of the two sides, are considered “international waters,” where merchant ships and military vessels from all countries can transit under freedom of navigation.

However, air activities are another story. Since military aircraft move much faster and impose a greater threat, the median line is a key indicator when judging Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.

Faced with Chinese warplane operations around the median line, Taiwan has the right to take countermeasures to protect its national security, including dispatching military aircraft to intercept, monitor and disperse Chinese aircraft and maintain security in the region.

China often uses displays of military force to support its “one China” principle, and it uses military aircraft to flex its muscles from time to time to deter Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is facing new threats ranging from the propagation of false information to cyberattacks, and these challenges should be taken seriously.

Today’s around-the-clock surveillance and reconnaissance is advanced, and it is no longer possible for the CCP to wage a quick attack to force a speedy result. Furthermore, troop deployment is swift using modern military equipment, and as soon as the CCP makes an unusual military move, Taiwanese troops are likely to respond in a timely manner, and it would be easy to call for international intervention.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the China-US trade dispute is turning into global economic warfare, the Chinese economy has apparently deteriorated due to its huge deficits. Due to Beijing’s overarching disease prevention framework with closed control and lockdowns, the serious economic crisis could turn into a major political event.

As the ancient Romans said: “He who desires peace, let him prepare for war.”

Taiwan must strengthen its self-defense capabilities and confidence and build its army in preparation for war to maintain its ability to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Chang Yan-ting is an adjunct professor at National Defense University.

Translated by Eddy Chang