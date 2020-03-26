A few days ago, I received the government’s “Recommendations for appropriate COVID-19 [Wuhan pneumonia] epidemic prevention activities in the home, community, neighborhood long-term care centers, community care centers and dementia centers.”
The recommendations asked the centers to train staff members on how to gain an understanding of the outbreak’s status, how to determine whether people are infected, and how to promote awareness about respiratory health and vaccinations.
What the government does not understand is that the centers do not have the capability to offer specialist training to staff members.
Most of the centers have been set up by community development associations and village offices, and they are run by borough wardens or community association leaders.
They are closely integrated with their local community, but they have no mastery of health policy-related medical expertise, so how could they organize disease-prevention training and health training?
The disease-prevention recommendations are not matched with any supervisory regulations, nor are there any prevention standards to follow.
The recommendation makes no mention of site security, staff training content or coronavirus awareness that the centers must possess, nor does the government provide any official prevention training materials.
The government’s belief that the centers can handle prevention issues seems overly optimistic, but a place where dozens of elderly people come and go every day must not ignore the potential of community infection.
There must be no loopholes in community prevention work.
Many old people gather in community concern centers and C-level neighborhood long-term care centers, which is another focus for disease prevention. The central government has so far issued no guidance on whether the centers should remain open, so the decision is in the hands of local governments.
In this situation, greater attention should be given to providing training to staff at the centers. The government should provide teaching materials on disease prevention and organize training.
If there is a shortage of time or trainers, local medical organizations could help organize prevention training.
Disease prevention at the centers must be integrated with community and health policy so that medical expertise can be brought in and make up for any lack of disease-prevention knowledge at the centers.
This is the only way to provide our elderly citizens with a safe environment.
Du Ying-chun is an attending physician at Dr Lin’s Holistic Chinese Medical Clinic and principal of Sun Bamboo Forest Community Care Center.
Translated by Perry Svensson
Taiwan has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly double in the past five days from 59 on Sunday to 108 yesterday. The nation might be unable to prevent an epidemic within its borders, despite the diligent efforts of the government and the public. There are indications that community transmission might already have begun. The Centers for Disease Control has said it is particularly concerned over the case of a woman in her 20s living in southern Taiwan who has not traveled abroad recently and leads a relatively secluded life. The government should not be complacent: According to data from the World
The second wave of COVID-19 in Taiwan is cause for increasing concern. For four consecutive days, starting on Monday, the government has announced new confirmed cases, including several members of a tour group who visited Turkey. Among 23 new cases that the Central Epidemic Command Center announced on Wednesday, four were members of that tour group. As of Thursday, only two individuals in the entire tour group have tested negative for the virus. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, has expressed concern over this cluster of infections. As of Thursday, Turkey and Egypt had reported only
A study released last week by National Taiwan Normal University found that most Taiwanese elementary-school graduates knew enough English words to read an article in the language. About 75 percent of those tested knew a minimum of 300 English words, which the national elementary-school curriculum deems sufficient for listening, speaking and reading in the language, the researchers said. However, while a vocabulary this size might be sufficient for reading simple texts, students learning English at this rate would be hard pressed to become bilingual — a stated goal of the government — by adulthood. An article published by the US National
Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has proposed the idea of a “Hong Kong village” in the hope of enticing Hong Kongers to move to the city once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. As someone from Hong Kong who has been studying in Taiwan for the past eight years, I find this infuriating. The advantages that Han claims for Kaohsiung also exist in other cities and counties in Taiwan, so any attempt to attract people from Hong Kong should focus on Taiwan’s advantages rather than on claims that these advantages are unique to Kaohsiung. After all, under Han’s leadership, other cities are