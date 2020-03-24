The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread around the globe. While governments are striving to take effective prevention measures, Taiwan is being praised by foreign media for its quick reaction and effective prevention measures. Taiwan has fever confirmed COVID-19 cases than neighboring countries, such as South Korea and Japan. Countries facing a rapid increase of confirmed cases are suffering not only from public panic, but also from a shortage of masks. However, Taiwan has shown outstanding leadership by urgently taking measures to address public fear and prevent people from stocking up masks. Besides, Taiwan already blocked the entry of people from China before
Extraordinary situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can bring out the worst in humanity, and while nothing too vile has happened in Taiwan so far, news of callous and irresponsible behavior has been constant ever since the virus was first diagnosed in the nation almost two months ago. From spreading fabricated news to breaching quarantine to unnecessarily traveling abroad, the unpredictable human factor can put the entire nation in danger. More shameful behavior has included the abuse of public health workers and pharmacists as well as rampant littering of used masks, but these are blatant transgressions that need not be
Taiwan has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly double in the past five days from 59 on Sunday to 108 yesterday. The nation might be unable to prevent an epidemic within its borders, despite the diligent efforts of the government and the public. There are indications that community transmission might already have begun. The Centers for Disease Control has said it is particularly concerned over the case of a woman in her 20s living in southern Taiwan who has not traveled abroad recently and leads a relatively secluded life. The government should not be complacent: According to data from the World
The new COVID-19 coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries — bringing social disruption, economic damage, sickness and death — largely because authorities in China, where it emerged, initially suppressed information about it. Yet China is now acting as if its decision not to limit exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medical supplies — of which it is the dominant global supplier — was a principled and generous act worthy of the world’s gratitude. When the first clinical evidence of a deadly new virus emerged in Wuhan, Chinese authorities failed to warn the public for weeks, and harassed, reprimanded