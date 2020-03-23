EDITORIAL: Naming and shaming not right move

Extraordinary situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can bring out the worst in humanity, and while nothing too vile has happened in Taiwan so far, news of callous and irresponsible behavior has been constant ever since the virus was first diagnosed in the nation almost two months ago. From spreading fabricated news to breaching quarantine to unnecessarily traveling abroad, the unpredictable human factor can put the entire nation in danger. More shameful behavior has included the abuse of public health workers and pharmacists as well as rampant littering of used masks, but these are blatant transgressions that need not be