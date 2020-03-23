In June 1918, as it became evident that a deadly strain of influenza was spreading through military cantonments in the US, a group of the nation’s premier medical scientists visited Camp Grant to conduct an inspection. Constructed just the year before, this huge army training center was populated by 57,000 mainly young recruits — “farm boys with straw colored hair and flush cheeks” as described by John Barry in The Great Influenza, his terrifying account of the Spanish Flu. It was an epidemic waiting to happen. Though the camp pathologist Joe Capps had noted signs of “a different type of
The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread around the globe. While governments are striving to take effective prevention measures, Taiwan is being praised by foreign media for its quick reaction and effective prevention measures. Taiwan has fever confirmed COVID-19 cases than neighboring countries, such as South Korea and Japan. Countries facing a rapid increase of confirmed cases are suffering not only from public panic, but also from a shortage of masks. However, Taiwan has shown outstanding leadership by urgently taking measures to address public fear and prevent people from stocking up masks. Besides, Taiwan already blocked the entry of people from China before
The Ministry of Education held a news conference to ask the public and private sectors to cooperate to provide online teaching and demonstrations. The goal of the news conference was to explain that if classes or schools are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry would launch an online system for teaching and make up for missed classes. Ways to apply for free 4G telephone numbers and discount plans were also announced, so that students from disadvantaged families would have free, unrestricted mobile access to the Internet for 15 days. On Wednesday, I talked to a manager of a school in
Extraordinary situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can bring out the worst in humanity, and while nothing too vile has happened in Taiwan so far, news of callous and irresponsible behavior has been constant ever since the virus was first diagnosed in the nation almost two months ago. From spreading fabricated news to breaching quarantine to unnecessarily traveling abroad, the unpredictable human factor can put the entire nation in danger. More shameful behavior has included the abuse of public health workers and pharmacists as well as rampant littering of used masks, but these are blatant transgressions that need not be