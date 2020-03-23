[ LETTER ]

Delaying school start times

As Taiwan continues to take more and more measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, the negative effect of sleep deprivation on the immune system should not be ignored.

While individuals’ bad habits are beyond the scope of systemic intervention, the government should look at reforming public systems that cause sleep deprivation. High school start times are one such system.

We know that teenagers have a delayed circadian rhythm, known as a “sleep phase delay.” This causes teens’ melatonin to be released about two hours later than the average adult.

As a result, even if teens go to bed early, they do not get good quality sleep until the early hours of the morning.

Forcing teens to start school at 8am is like forcing an adult to begin work at 6am. As such, there is an entire demographic in Taiwan operating in a state of chronic sleep deprivation.

The global COVID-19 pandemic should be a time to re-evaluate this practice and make adjustments.

The American Medical Association recommends that high schools and middle schools begin no earlier than 8:30am.

A study carried out in UK schools found that delaying start times from 8:30am to 10am halved student illness.

There are those who would argue that delaying start times would hurt academic performance, but the opposite is true. There are dozens of case studies that show grades go up when schools begin later; adequate sleep is not only crucial to good health, but also to effective cognitive function.

Furthermore, a later start time for high schoolers would relieve stress on public infrastructure by staggering peak traffic hours and would make public transit systems less crowded at a time when everyone is encouraged to practice “social distancing.”

It is time to move back start times for high schools and middle schools to give teenagers’ immune systems a fighting chance against COVID-19.

Charlie Taylor

Taitung