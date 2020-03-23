EDITORIAL: Relief measures must evolve

Over the past two weeks or so, safe and risky asset prices have both plunged on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. In comparison, the US dollar stands firm, as investors sell what they can to keep their money in the US currency due to unprecedented uncertainty caused by the disease.

The major concern is not about financial systems now, but rather for the real economy in the future, considering the accelerating number of people infected outside of China. As the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and widely affected international trade, consumer demand and people’s everyday lives, a marked plunge in oil prices amid a price war among major producers has only fueled panic selling across all asset classes and pushed global financial markets into a tailspin in the past few weeks.

On a positive note, the turmoil does not seem to be pointing toward systemic risk, such as was seen in the 2008 global financial crisis. However, rising uncertainties regarding global economic and financial conditions have prompted major economies to adopt accommodative monetary policies and table expansionary fiscal measures to shore up their economic growth.

Taiwan’s central bank last week also slashed its benchmark discount rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.125 percent, which came into effect on Friday, and made an additional NT$200 billion (US$6.6 billion) available for local lenders to assist small and medium-sized businesses suffering from the fallout of the outbreak. In the meantime, the bank revised downward its GDP growth forecast for the nation this year to 1.92 percent, from the 2.57 percent it projected in December last year.

The central bank made it clear after its regular board meeting on Thursday that the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak would be broader than the 2008 financial crisis, and what it aimed to do was to help local businesses survive and constrain the financial burden on households.

It is undeniable that the central bank’s action is necessary as a pre-emptive step to prevent liquidity risks in the banking system and assist distressed firms as the economy slows. However, more rate cuts cannot be ruled out due to the downside risks the global economy and international trade would face if the pandemic worsens.

Although the central bank last week emphasized that it would not consider negative interest rates, the very low rate would amount to a kind of tax on savers, especially retired people. In the short term, this is positive, as long as the accommodative monetary policy supports local businesses with available funds, while giving indebted firms and households leeway, as interest payments on their debts would fall.

However, what is feared in the long term is that the low interest rate might cause the savings of pensioners and households to dwindle, forcing them to shift their focus to investments with higher returns, despite the bigger risks. If the return on savings remains relatively low for an extended period, the potential for pensioners to become impoverished — now and in the future — would be another concern.

COVID-19 is causing serious repercussions worldwide, but hopefully the government’s relief measures and stimulus programs, together with the central bank’s supportive monetary actions, will effectively ensure that Taiwan’s economy grows steadily and prevent the nation from having a very low interest rate environment for an extended period.

The government should pay close attention to how the outbreak develops, and its strategy for dealing with the disease should evolve as data accumulate, as the problem lies in disruptions to the real economy.