The Academia Sinica on March 8 announced that Yang An-suei (楊安綏) and his team had in 19 days developed a diagnostic reagent that can identify SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — in as few as 15 minutes.
As Taiwanese celebrated the breakthrough, China claimed credit at a WHO meeting, saying that the development was the outcome of dozens of “mutual reports” between the “Chinese central government” and “the Chinese province of Taiwan.”
APPALLING BEHAVIOR
This shameless behavior angered many Taiwanese. The Chinese Communist Party has always believed that repeating a lie a thousand times would make it true, which is particularly appalling.
Many people might think that the concept of the “Taiwan Province” ended in 1997, when the provincial government was frozen. However, any Taiwanese looking at the birthplace in their passport will see that if they were born in one of the six special municipalities — Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung — that city is given as their birthplace.
However, if they were not born in those cities, but in, for example, Keelung, Hsinchu, Chiayi, Hualien or Penghu, “Taiwan” is listed as their birthplace.
As for people born in Kinmen and Matsu, they are recorded as being born in Fujian Province, also referred to as Fukien.
Since a special municipality and a province are on the same level in the governmental structure, Taiwan and Fujian in the passport are of course references to provinces.
FROZEN PROVINCES
The administrative regions “Taiwan Province” and “Fujian Province” still exist, but without receiving a budget, they are frozen. They are in effect two corpses that remain within Taiwan’s legal framework.
The legal basis comes from Article 3 of the Local Government Act (地方制度法): “The local governments are subdivided into the provincial government and special municipalities ... the province is subdivided into counties and cities.”
So far, “Taiwan Province” has jurisdiction over the “provincial cities” Keelung, Hsinchu and Chiayi, as well as the three counties. Whenever China belittles Taiwanese by using the name “Taiwan Province,” Taiwanese cannot even shout back that there is no such place as “Taiwan Province.” This is frustrating.
The local government division is a matter of Taiwan’s domestic affairs, and the Local Government Act is domestic law, which can be reviewed and amended by the government.
The Republic of China on Taiwan is a small country with several provinces, and it is no longer appropriate to think of the scale of a province in terms of a pre-1949 map of China.
Belgium is similar in size to Taiwan, and it has 10 provinces and a capital region. Taiwan’s executive and legislative branches should think of Taiwan as a small country and design a local government structure suitable for this country.
LEGAL CHANGES
The expression “top-selling product available across the province” (全省熱賣中) often appears in advertising, describing Taiwan as a province. This is no different from the Chinese point of view.
Taiwan should amend relevant laws and regulations and restructure the counties and municipalities as “provinces,” so that the term “Taiwan Province” will finally disappear.
Allen Hertzberger lives in Germany and is the former coordinator of National Taiwan University’s women’s and gender studies program.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
As the world races to find a vaccine for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) facilitated Wuhan Coronavirus, Taiwan and the United States are rushing to assemble the antidote to Xi Jinping’s (習近平) “China Dream” nightmare for Taiwan. Part of that antidote may be a revival of Strategic Artillery. At least on a symbolic level Taiwanese have never left the era of strategic artillery, as some were reminded in a February 24, 2020 article in the Kinmen Daily News online newspaper. This article reported that some excess transport gear for the M1, an American-made 240mm (8-inch) artillery system placed in Kinmen Island in
In June 1918, as it became evident that a deadly strain of influenza was spreading through military cantonments in the US, a group of the nation’s premier medical scientists visited Camp Grant to conduct an inspection. Constructed just the year before, this huge army training center was populated by 57,000 mainly young recruits — “farm boys with straw colored hair and flush cheeks” as described by John Barry in The Great Influenza, his terrifying account of the Spanish Flu. It was an epidemic waiting to happen. Though the camp pathologist Joe Capps had noted signs of “a different type of
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Feb. 24 announced that the annual assemblies of the National People’s Congress and the People’s Political Consultative Conference would be postponed until further notice. This means that it is not possible to say with certainty that the spread of COVID-19 will be contained in the short term and that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) cannot legitimately make any international visits. Whether considered from the perspective of the epidemic or domestic Japanese dissatisfaction with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Xi, it also means that Japan can no longer receive Xi and give him the full
The Ministry of Education held a news conference to ask the public and private sectors to cooperate to provide online teaching and demonstrations. The goal of the news conference was to explain that if classes or schools are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry would launch an online system for teaching and make up for missed classes. Ways to apply for free 4G telephone numbers and discount plans were also announced, so that students from disadvantaged families would have free, unrestricted mobile access to the Internet for 15 days. On Wednesday, I talked to a manager of a school in